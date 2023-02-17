How mild winters and sudden cold snaps affect local wildlife

Connecticut joined every other New England state in logging the warmest January on-record this year. Areas like Bridgeport are seeing record-low seasonal snowfall, while still logging more than five inches of rain according to the National Weather Service.

You may have already heard unusual bird calls, or noticed your crocuses have cropped up early. Still, there have been two arctic blasts between these unseasonable temperatures, and another "cool-down" expected ahead. So how are these fluctuations affecting the local ecology?

Forest ecologist Dr. Susanna Kerio touches on the critical role trees play, and DEEP wildlife biologist Jenny Dickson discusses how a wide variety of animals are affected. Plus, a warning from the state’s main tick-tracking center and an update from the Connecticut Audubon Society.

How has the unseasonable warmth affected wildlife where you live?

GUESTS:

