Conn. Congress member tests positive for virus a 2nd time

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published January 14, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST

Connecticut U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes says she has tested positive for the coronavirus after taking a routine test before traveling.

The Democrat's office announced the positive test on Twitter Thursday night. A statement from her office says she is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot. The statement says she is not currently experiencing any symptoms and has been advised to quarantine.

The 48-year-old previously contracted COVID-19 in September 2020. She's in her second term, representing Connecticut's 5th Congressional District. It's in the western portion of the state.

