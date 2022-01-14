Conn. Congress member tests positive for virus a 2nd time

Connecticut U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes says she has tested positive for the coronavirus after taking a routine test before traveling.

The Democrat's office announced the positive test on Twitter Thursday night. A statement from her office says she is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot. The statement says she is not currently experiencing any symptoms and has been advised to quarantine.

The 48-year-old previously contracted COVID-19 in September 2020. She's in her second term, representing Connecticut's 5th Congressional District. It's in the western portion of the state.

