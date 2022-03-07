© 2022 Connecticut Public

Bill on rehiring fired cops divides lawmakers, police union

By The Associated Press
Published March 7, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Public safety advocates and Connecticut's largest police union are at odds over a proposed bill. It would toughen an existing law that prevents officers from being hired by another department if they were fired for malfeasance or serious misconduct, as well as those who quit or retire while under investigation.

The current law defines serious misconduct as improper or illegal action by an officer including fabricating evidence, repeated use of excessive force, accepting a bribe or being convicted of a felony. The bill being considered in the senate widens that definition to include failing to stop the use of force by an officer that was later found to be unjustifiable, and intimidation or harassment.

