A DiMassa business partner is arrested in a West Haven Cares Act fraud case

The U.S. Attorney's office has announced the arrest of another West Haven employee in connection with improper pandemic relief payments made by the City.

John Bernardo was arraigned Thursday in New Haven Federal Court on wire fraud charges.

The complaint says Bernardo and one time fellow former West Haven employee Michael DiMassa are principals of Compass Investment Group.

Authorities arrested DiMassa for allegedly accepting over $636,000 in Cares Act money from West Haven via Compass for pandemic relief services the company never actually performed.

Andrew Brown of the Connecticut Mirror has been reporting on this case.

On "All Things Considered," he spoke about his dealings with Bernardo, how Bernardo and DiMassa were allegedly able to extract over a half-million dollars in pandemic relief funds so easily, and if he thinks any other arrests might be coming.