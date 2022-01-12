Connecticut correction officers want the state to hire more workers to ease COVID-19 woes

Workers within the local prison system say the state needs to hire more correction officers to alleviate staffing shortages related to COVID-19.

Infection rates in Connecticut have skyrocketed over the last month. This week, more than 1,100 workers from the Connecticut Department of Correction are recovering from COVID-19.

Sean Howard, the president of AFSCME Local 387, a union of correction officers, follows his eight hour shift at the union office with another shift at the Cheshire Correctional Institute.

“My team that I’m here with, we do that every day. We do that every day and our families suffer,” Howard said.

“I’m lucky if I see my family one hour every night.”

Howard said that as many as 80 people were out at his facility recently and he said that since prisons still need coverage, employees that come in have to work 16-hour shifts.

“80 [workers out] and the department still looks at us to run a safe and secure facility, which is very hard for our guys,” Howard said.

He said inmates are impacted by this: workers aren’t able to provide necessary programming for them when short-staffed.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public The Cheshire Correctional Institution on April 06, 2020 in Cheshire, Connecticut. Inmates & DOC employees continue to test positive for COVID-19 at jails & prisons throughout the state.

Howard’s union believes the infections are compounding a problem that existed before the latest surge of the pandemic. AFSCME Council 4 said that as of last summer, the number of workers needed to adequately staff local correction facilities was short by 406. Howard, who said the state isnot hiring enough correction staff at a time when “mass retirement” is on the horizon, wants Gov. Ned Lamont to push more classes of correction officers through the academy.

“We could be going through this again in the spring, the fall, the winter, so let’s be prepared for it.”

Meanwhile the governor’s office says it’s taking steps to address this need.

“Our administration has continued to recruit additional officers for the Department of Correction,” says Max Reiss, Gov. Ned Lamont’s communications director. “We have also authorized the rehiring of retired officers to help alleviate the strain on facilities.”

As Howard and members of his union criticize the state for staffing shortages, they continue to work for a unit that has the lowest vaccination rate of all state executive branch agencies that are required to get shots or get tested.

Howard said it isn’t his responsibility to encourage union members to get their shots.

“My job is to encourage the staff to get weekly tested as the governor has suggested and mandated,” Howard said.

25% of prison workers are unvaccinated and 9% are unvaccinated and not testing. Those figures are the highest among state agencies in the executive branch, where the vaccine mandate applies.

Howard maintains that the correction officers are “compliant” with the mandate since 91%of workers in CTDOC are either vaccinated or submitting to weekly testing. Despite the department’s rate also being the worst rate among agencies facing the mandate, the Department of Correction’s view of compliance is similar to Howard’s.

“The decision to receive a vaccination is an individual choice, a hesitancy we have seen impact all classifications of employees,” said Ashley McCarthy, a CTDOC spokesperson. “Yet, there has been no reluctance by our staff to be compliant with the Governor’s Executive Order.”

Howard said that the unvaccinated aren’t to blame for the spread of COVID-19 in local prisons.

“I got many staff members that are out, that have been double-vaccinated and boostered, so people are getting sick whether vaccinated or unvaccinated,”Howard said,“so to blame the unvaccinated is highly unfair.”

The state says that the majority of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 right now – 68.3 percent – are unvaccinated.

COVID-19 has already claimed the lives of two locally incarcerated persons in the first weeks of this year. The state recently announced that unidentified inmates have died after testing positive for the virus. It brings the total COVID-19 fatalities among Connecticut’s incarcerated population to 25.

About half of the incarcerated population in Connecticut is vaccinated and boosted: 49 percent of 9,529 men and women currently behind bars.

The department isn’t forcing inmates or workers to get vaccinated, it’s instead offering them the opportunity to get vaccinated and testing everyone weekly. The Department of Correction is also requiring all workers to wear masks on-duty and get tested on a weekly basis.

If the state hires new correction officers to work in prisons, per Sean Howard’s request, new recruits are required to be vaccinated.