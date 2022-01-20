‘The fight is not over’ Service workers celebrate a victory

After being laid off during the pandemic, four McDonald’s workers celebrated their victory on Thursday morning outside Darien’s Service Plaza

Mario Franco was one of them. He worked in Darien’s Service Plaza for over 20 years.

“We lost our jobs but because of that, we continued the fight from the outside and supported our fellow workers and today we have won raises, demands and we are celebrating our victory and we can go back to work," said Franco.

Along with his co-workers, Rosa Franco, Pilar Mestanza, and Milagros Vasquez, he awaited the decision of a judge from the National Labor Relations Board after filing a complaint in June 2020 against Michell Enterprise for deliberately firing the four employees in their efforts to organize their workplace. In the ruling, Mitchell Enterprises was ordered to rehire employees with back pay, interest, and compensation for any expenses related to new job search.

“We are here to show how this fight is a part of a larger effort to protect workers across Connecticut,” said Rochelle Palache, Vice-President of 32BJ SEIU.

Right To Recall

Set to expire in May 2022, Senate Bill No. 658 was signed by Gov. Lamont in July 2021, mandating that employers recall service sector workers laid-off in the pandemic according to seniority, before hiring new employees. The recall law was introduced by state Rep. Robyn Porter and Sen. Julie Kushner. Speaking at the rally, Sen. Kushner said it was a rally by Franco and his coworkers that marked the beginning of the legislation for recall rights for workers who were laid off during the pandemic because of COVID.

“That bill was so critical to saying to the world and to our state, ‘You cannot mistreat workers when they have risked their lives,” said Kushner.

The law, however, is only in effect until May, and workers and SEIU 32BJ leaders are calling for its expansion in the upcoming legislative session. Connecticut is among the handful of states that have enacted similar laws.

An additional lawsuit is still pending against Mitchell Enterprises for violation of the Right to Recall state law according to Service Employees International Union (SEIU) 32BJ spokesman.

Hopeful to return to work after two years of being laid off, Franco is nervous but he says the fight is not over. “I’m going back to work and I’m happy and I [feel] strong because the boss and the supervisors now know that the law is the law,” said Franco.

