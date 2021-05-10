Brenda LeónLatino Communities Reporter, Report For America
Brenda León is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Brenda covers the Latino/a, Latinx community with an emphasis on wealth-based disparities in health, education and criminal justice.
Before coming to Connecticut Public, she completed a Master's degree in Spanish-Language Journalism from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism. She attended Lehman College at the City University of New York (CUNY), where she studied Multimedia Journalism with a concentration in Political Science. While there, she was a presenter at WWRL La Invasora 1600 AM. Her work has been published by The Gothamist, Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN), El Deadline and the Mott Haven Herald.
In her free time, Brenda enjoys cooking, going on long walks with her son Leo and caring for her plants.
You can email her at bleon@ctpublic.org and follow her on Twitter at @bleonesx.
After spending years living in a New Haven church, Nelson Pinos is returning home to his family. The Ecuadorian immigrant entered church sanctuary to avoid deportation.
Old Lyme rowers Austin Hack and Liam Corrigan just missed out on a bronze medal while their supporters watched from their hometown. On the same night, fans of basketball player India Pagan watched the New London native play for Puerto Rico on the world stage.
Ingmar Riveros and Xiomy De La Cruz have distributed food, diapers and essential baby products for over a year from what they call La Bodeguita de la Gente. More recently, just as they started coordinating vaccine clinics for the people they fed, their operation was shut down, forcing them to relocate.Congressman John Larson announced that this project was included in this year’s appropriations bill with a funding request of $250,000 for La Bodeguita de la Gente and Connecticut Food Bank/Foodshare.
Patricia Rosas has survived both the coronavirus and cancer. But her struggle with affordable health insurance hasn’t made either easy.“It’s been five…
It’s the morning of graduation and Armani Sidik is fixing her bright blue cap over her hijab as she patiently waits for her family. At the entrance of…
Some 20 families lined up to receive diapers and other essentials on a recent afternoon in Hartford. Among them was Angela Perez. “I’ve been [coming] here…
The Puerto Rican Day parade made its way through the streets of Hartford this past Saturday. With traditional live music from the island and colorful…
Sixty-year-old Conzuela Punto has been working at a McDonald’s rest stop in Connecticut for 18 years without benefits. “I’m supporting my colleagues who…
Before the coronavirus pandemic shut down Broadway, Bill Whitaker drove every week from his home in Connecticut to New York City, where he performed in…
With signs and chants of support, a small group of Colombians living in Connecticut gathered in front of Hartford’s City Hall on Thursday to denounce the…