Brenda León is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Brenda covers the Latino/a, Latinx community with an emphasis on wealth-based disparities in health, education and criminal justice.

Before coming to Connecticut Public, she completed a Master's degree in Spanish-Language Journalism from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism. She attended Lehman College at the City University of New York (CUNY), where she studied Multimedia Journalism with a concentration in Political Science. While there, she was a presenter at WWRL La Invasora 1600 AM. Her work has been published by The Gothamist, Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN), El Deadline and the Mott Haven Herald.

In her free time, Brenda enjoys cooking, going on long walks with her son Leo and caring for her plants.

You can email her at bleon@ctpublic.org and follow her on Twitter at @bleonesx.