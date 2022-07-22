Social Equity Council advances 16 hopeful cannabis growers in Connecticut application process

Connecticut state regulators have been working to help residents disproportionately affected by the war on drugs gain a foothold in Connecticut’s adult-use cannabis industry.

The state Department of Consumer Protection announced this week it advanced 16 out of 41 social equity applications for cultivator licenses, which were reviewed for eligibility criteria by a third party hired by the state’s Social Equity Council.

Andrea Comer is chair of the council, which was created under a state law to ensure locals from underrepresented communities got equitable access to Connecticut’s adult-use cannabis market.

She explained that now the Department of Consumer Protection will review background checks for those 16 approved applicants.

“Once those are complete, and their fee of $3 million is paid, they will receive their provisional license,” said Comer, who is also DCP's deputy commissioner.

Comer said for the 25 applicants who failed to move to the next round of the process, there were questions about whether the social equity applicant had the true majority ownership of their proposed cannabis business. Locals are allowed to have backers, as long as they have majority control of the business.

“So for instance, someone can, on paper, be a 65%, owner of the business, but if their board is made up of four people, and the social equity applicant only has one vote, that's 25%,” she said.

State law was designed to make sure underrepresented groups had a chance at obtaining a cultivator’s license – and not only big Cannabis corporations.

Once provisional licenses are granted, the final applicants will have an opportunity to prepare for full licensure to cultivate, grow and propagate adult-use cannabis.

Business applicants selected for next steps:

CT Plant Based Compassionate Care LLC

Insa CT, LLC

Shangri-La Dispensary

Soulstar CT, LLC

Nova Farms Connecticut LLC

The Flower House LLC

FFD 149 LLC

The Yard Connecticut LLC

Quinnipiac Valley Growth Partners, LLC

Impact Initiatives LLC

MariMed CTP LLC

Connecticut Cultivation Solutions, LLC

FRC Holdings LLC

River Growers CT LLC

Connecticut Social Equity, LLC

The Cannabis Garden LLC