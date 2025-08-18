It's fair season in CT. Here's how to celebrate apples, mums, beer and more

Connecticut's beloved festival season is back. From skillet-throwing competitions to pie-eating contests and agricultural fairs, celebrations are happening across the state. Read below to check out some of the upcoming seasonal celebrations — in chronological order — including petting zoos, music shows and a garlic festival.

Woodstock Fair

281 Route 169, South Woodstock, CT 06267

Aug. 28 – Sept. 1

Woodstock hosts one of the largest and longest running fairs in our state, featuring livestock and agricultural shows, as well as a karaoke contest, midway and a cornhole tournament. Check out Connecticut Public’s coverage of the 2024 fair , when our visual journalists spread out across the Woodstock Fair to find and make pictures.

Haddam Neck Fair

26 Quarry Hill, Haddam Neck CT 06424

Aug. 29- Sept. 1

This fair dates back to the early 20th century, celebrating local achievements. Today, the fair, located outside of Middletown, is known for its contests, animal demonstrations and exhibits.

Lyman Orchard Corn Maze

31 Reeds Gap Road, Middlefield, CT 06455

Aug. 30 - Nov. 2

This fruit orchard in south-central Connecticut hosts a 4-acre corn maze throughout the fall season. (Plan for 30 to 40 minutes to get through it!) Open seven days a week; hours vary. The orchard will also be hosting a Cider Donut Festival Aug. 30 and 31.

Connecticut Renaissance Faire

122 Mack Road, Lebanon, CT 06249

Aug. 30 - Oct. 19 (Saturdays and Sundays, plus Labor Day and Indigenous People's Day)

The state’s Renaissance fair will be held for its 27th year in Lebanon, Connecticut. The festival includes themed events such as knighting ceremonies, circus performances and jousting. “Since 1999, the Faire has welcomed guests to a bustling 16th-century harvest festival where history and fantasy come alive,” organizers say.

Goshen Fair

116 Old Middle St, Goshen, CT 06756

Aug. 30 - Sept. 1

Enjoy visiting livestock barns, listening to live music and even participate in a “skillet throwing” contest at this agricultural fair in Litchfield County. (There’s also an apple-fritter eating contest.)

Norwalk Oyster Festival

42 Seaview Ave, Norwalk CT 06855

Sept. 5 - 7

Hosted by the Norwalk Seaport Association, this event in southwestern Connecticut will be filled with New England seafood favorites, including lobster, clams, and, of course, oysters. The event also features the “Ready Go Dog Show”: “Watch frisbee-catching, high-jumping, water-diving dogs steal the show with their amazing stunts and boundless energy,” organizers say. And the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show features burly champion lumberjacks as they go “head-to-head in epic battles of muscle vs. machine, showcasing skills like logrolling, axe throwing, and springboard chopping.”

St. Peter Grace Apple Fest

175 Old Tannery Road, Monroe, CT 06468

Sept. 6 - 7

This free event in Monroe, Connecticut, celebrates autumn harvests and local vendors. Stop by to see all the ways an apple can be used.

New London Maritime Heritage Festival

90 Walbach St., New London, CT 06320

Sept. 6 - 7

Enjoy the waterfront at Fort Trumbull State Park during this maritime celebration. The event promises a weekend of nautical fun, with activities such as theatrical performances, fishing clinics, chowder challenge and a children's parade. Another activity: Watch as Benedict Arnold's effigy is set ablaze.

Barkfest and Brewfest

Trinity Health Stadium, 250 Huyshope Ave., Hartford, CT 06106

Sept. 6

All proceeds from this festival in Hartford will go to helping shelter dogs. Enjoy samples from local breweries, wineries and distilleries, plus food trucks – all while meeting rescued dogs. Events include axe throwing, raffles, K-9 demonstrations and music.

Wethersfield Cornfest

220 Hartford Ave, Wethersfield, CT 06109

Sept. 6

Aptly named “Cornfest,” this festival celebrates the annual harvest and will feature crafts, vendors, a DJ and kids’ activities.

Trumbull Arts Festival

5866 Main St., Trumbull, CT 06611

Sept. 14

This annual art celebration in Fairfield County attracts artists from around the state. Craft vendors will be present throughout the festival, selling homemade items such as accessories, jewelry, artisan soaps and pottery.

Olde Mistick Village Garlic Festival

27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic CT, 06355

Sept. 20 - 21

This festival will celebrate “all things garlic” through foods, crafts artists and family fun.

Seymour Pumpkin Festival

62 Spruce St, Seymour, CT, 06483

Sept. 21

This festival in New Haven County started in 1965 and aims to create opportunities for the town’s groups and nonprofits to raise funds. The event features craft and food vendors, as well as music, entertainment and kids’ activities.

Durham Fair

70 Maple Avenue #64, Durham, CT, 06422

Sept. 25 - 28

Connecticut's largest agricultural fair features thrilling attractions such as a demolition derby, carnival rides and animal pulls.

Milford Oktoberfest

1 Shipyard Lane, Milford, CT 06460

Sept. 26 - 27

Inspired by Oktoberfest in Germany, this music and beer-centered event in coastal New Haven County typically includes oompah bands, cornhole a bratwurst eating contest.

Bristol Mum Festival

70 Memorial Blvd, Bristol, CT 06010

Sept. 26 - 28

A tradition for over 60 years, the Chrysanthemum (Mum) Festival includes a variety of activities and events for people of all ages to enjoy, including a parade. There’s also a Miss Chrysanthemum Pageant.

Harwinton Fair

150 Locust Rd, Harwinton, CT 06791

Oct. 3 – 5

This beloved event in Litchfield County, which started in the 1850s , features carnival rides, games, pig races, tractor pulls, equestrian shows, poultry judging and a skillet throw.

Portland Agricultural Fair

1401 Main St., Portland, CT 06480

Oct. 3 – 5

Celebrate the best of local agriculture with exhibits, rides and family fun. The fair, located in Middlesex County, also hosts baking contests, animal puppets, a petting zoo, pony rides, Nature Nick’s Animal Adventure and a “trashion” show where people wear homemade items that were destined for the trash heap.

Southington Apple Harvest Festival

75 N Main St, Southington, CT 06489

Oct. 3 – 5 and Oct. 10 – 12

Enjoy a sweet and savory array of apple-themed delights and festive activities at this seasonal fest held on the Southington Town Green.

South Windsor Apple Harvest Festival

75 Brookfield St., South Windsor, CT 06074

Oct. 4

With over 100 vendors, dive into autumn with apple-themed crafts and treats, including apple pie and cider. The event also offers pony rides, a dunk tank and music.

Madison Beach Hotel’s Fall Festival and Marketplace

94 W Wharf Rd, Madison, CT 06443

Oct. 5

Join Madison Beach Hotel for a day of seasonal festivities while enjoying beach views. Activities include a visit from Mystic Aquarium’s penguins, story time, vendors and artisans.

Harvest Fair After Dark Halloween Hunt

1230 Merwins Lane, Fairfield, CT 06824

Oct. 10 – Nov. 1 (open on Fridays and Saturdays, plus Sunday, Oct. 26)

Featuring haunted attractions and eerie adventures, experience spooky thrills taking a stroll through a haunted funhouse or hayride. “This high intensity, high startle experience will have you gasping for breath around every corner,” organizers say. A haunted motel walk-through features “a maze of haunted hallways and creepy corridors.” The event also includes a movie screen, beer garden, fire pits and concessions.

Milford Pumpkin Festival

Downtown Milford

Oct. 10 - 12

Embrace the fall spirit at the Milford Pumpkin Festival with lively entertainment, a haunted trail, and festive activities for all ages.

Riverton Fair

12 Riverton Rd, Riverton, CT 06065

Oct. 10 - 12

Enjoy classic fair attractions, agricultural and animal displays and community spirit during this fair in northwestern Connecticut.

Bruce Museum’s 44th Annual Outdoor Arts Festival

1 Museum Drive, Greenwich, CT 06830

Oct. 11 – 12

Join the Bruce Museum in showcasing top national artists and craftspeople with fine art, children’s activities, live demonstrations and tasty food.

Connecticut Garlic & Harvest Festival

304 Main St. N, Bethlehem, CT 06751

Oct. 11 - 12

This event features cooking demonstrations, a variety of garlic specialty food vendors, and live band performances. Food includes garlic sliders, deep fried garlic and even garlic ice cream. The Bethlehem festival also offers entertainment for kids with rides and games.

Putnam Pumpkin Festival

Main Street, Putnam, CT 06260

Oct. 18

Enjoy a festive fall celebration with “great” pumpkins, themed vendors, live music and kids' activities.

Danbury Halloween on the Green

1 Ives St., Danbury, CT 06810

Oct. 25

Get into the Halloween spirit with spooky decorations and costume contests. Enjoy a costume parade, goodie bags, live music and kid-friendly activities. In case of rain, the event will move to the Patriot Garage, parking level 4.

This list has been updated with details about 2025 events. Connecticut Public's Shanice Rhule and Eric Aasen contributed to this report.