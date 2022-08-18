Community production in Hartford celebrates the diversity of Blackness

A one-night show celebrating the diversity of the African diaspora will make its U.S. premiere in Hartford later this month.

“Negra, negra, negra, soy,” which translates to “Black, Black, I am a Black woman” was created by the international Afro-feminist art collective Kukily .

Through text, sound, and dance production, the show’s performers take on a discussion that centers on the voices of Black women and the diversity of their experiences. The production features 10 women on the stage who identify as African American, Jamaican, Afro Cuban, and Haitian.

Director Colleen Ndemeh Fitzgerald said people of the Black African diaspora and people who are not Black need to “understand that blackness is not a monolith. Blackness is global.”

The title for the production was inspired by the Afro-Peruvian choreographer, composer, and activist Victoria Santa Cruz’s “ Me Gritaron Negra !” The poem underlines Santa Cruz’s reclamation of her Black identity in the midst of racism.

“The creative process of this [production] creates space for participants to get to know each other, for the audience to get to know them, and for bridges to be constructed between individuals and communities,” Fitzgerald said.

In collaboration with SageSeeker Productions, Kamora’s Cultural Corner, and the Hartford Public Library, the event will also feature local Black artisans and small businesses.