Local leaders help families apply for Connecticut’s $250-per-child tax rebate by July 31 deadline

Connecticut families have until July 31 to claim the Connecticut Child Tax Rebate . The Department of Revenue Services estimates that only about half of eligible households have applied for assistance.

The child tax rebate is intended to help certain Connecticut families with up to $250 per child. Those families can receive a maximum of $750 for up to three children.

Local leaders and organizations are hoping to increase applications by working directly with families and encouraging them to apply.

“We probably see five to 10 clients a week coming in asking for assistance,” said Mike Fornia, a program coordinator at The Village, which is a non-profit serving families across the Greater Hartford region.

Fornia said they have been assisting bilingual families with rebate applications.

“They’re really people who don’t feel comfortable keying their information, whether that’s on a laptop or via their phone,” Fornia said.

Eric Harrison is president and CEO of the United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut. He said their outreach is targeting all eligible families, but focusing in particular on families where caregivers are working, but still struggling economically.

“A lot of those families … are affected in the Hispanic community,” Harrison said. “We want to make sure they claim this rebate.”

Harrison said nearly 70% of Hispanic children in Connecticut live in an employed family with low income.

For residents looking for help completing the rebate application, there are a number of options.

In Hartford, residents can visit The Village at 331 Wethersfield Avenue on Tuesdays or Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The Department of Revenue Services has scheduled an in-person information session in Waterbury on Thursday, July 28, at the Silas Bronson Library to help raise awareness.

Families can also contact 211 for additional support.

