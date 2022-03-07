Experts weigh in on teaching kids about war in the classroom after the Ukraine invasion

Many parents are fielding questions from their kids about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. And some teachers are facing similar questions. But for educators, teaching students about global affairs can be a bit tricky.

Two experts spoke with CT Public's Lori Mack to offer tips and to discuss a new interactive game designed to teach foreign policy and global civics lessons .

Julie Silverbrook is Senior Director of Partnerships and Constitutional Scholar in Residence at iCivics , a nonprofit organization that promotes civics education and provides resources for teachers.