Lawmaker's trial delayed, jury dismissed amid video dispute

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — The trial of a Connecticut state senator and his 2018 campaign treasurer on federal fraud charges has been delayed indefinitely amid a legal fight over whether a 28-minute video can be used as evidence. Jury selection began Tuesday for the trial of Bridgeport Democratic Sen. Dennis Bradley and Jessica Martinez. They're accused of covering up campaign violations committed at a 2018 party as they sought nearly $180,000 in public campaign funds. Bradley and Martinez deny the charges. A federal judge dismissed the jury Thursday in response to federal prosecutors saying they are going to appeal his ruling that barred video of the party from being used in the case.