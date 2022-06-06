© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lawmaker's trial delayed, jury dismissed amid video dispute

By The Associated Press
Published June 6, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — The trial of a Connecticut state senator and his 2018 campaign treasurer on federal fraud charges has been delayed indefinitely amid a legal fight over whether a 28-minute video can be used as evidence. Jury selection began Tuesday for the trial of Bridgeport Democratic Sen. Dennis Bradley and Jessica Martinez. They're accused of covering up campaign violations committed at a 2018 party as they sought nearly $180,000 in public campaign funds. Bradley and Martinez deny the charges. A federal judge dismissed the jury Thursday in response to federal prosecutors saying they are going to appeal his ruling that barred video of the party from being used in the case.

Tags

Latest News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Content