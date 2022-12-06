From The NY Times' 'Spelling Bee' to orthography, a look at all things spelling

This hour Colin and his guests school us on spelling – what it is, why it matters, and why some of us actually find it fun. There will be a test.

GUESTS:



Peter Sokolowski : Editor at large at Merriam-Webster. He contributed definitions to the brand-new Seventh Edition of the Official Scrabble Players Dictionary and has just been made a member of the Word Panel for the Scripps National Spelling Bee

Richard Gentry : Education consultant and a former university professor, reading center director, and elementary school teacher. He has most recently published the spelling-book series Spelling Connections: A Word Study Approach for grades 1-6

: Education consultant and a former university professor, reading center director, and elementary school teacher. He has most recently published the spelling-book series for grades 1-6 Deb Amlen: Crossword columnist and senior staff editor of the crossword column “Wordplay” for The New York Times. She also writes the weekly “Diary of a Spelling Bee Fanatic” column.

Colin McEnroe, Lily Tyson, Jonathan McNicol, Taylor Doyle, Jacob Gannon, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.