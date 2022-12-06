© 2022 Connecticut Public

From The NY Times' 'Spelling Bee' to orthography, a look at all things spelling

Published December 6, 2022 at 12:34 PM EST
Students Compete In Annual National Scripps Spelling Bee
Alex Wong
/
Getty
Melodie Loya of Bainbridge, New York, tries to spell the word "madrague" during round five of the Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center May 30, 2019 in National Harbor, Maryland. Students from across the country and around the world compete in the spelling competition, which started in 1925. Loya correctly spelled "madrague."

This hour Colin and his guests school us on spelling – what it is, why it matters, and why some of us actually find it fun. There will be a test.

GUESTS: 

  • Peter Sokolowski: Editor at large at Merriam-Webster. He contributed definitions to the brand-new Seventh Edition of the Official Scrabble Players Dictionary and has just been made a member of the Word Panel for the Scripps National Spelling Bee
  • Richard Gentry: Education consultant and a former university professor, reading center director, and elementary school teacher. He has most recently published the spelling-book series Spelling Connections: A Word Study Approach for grades 1-6
  • Deb Amlen: Crossword columnist and senior staff editor of the crossword column “Wordplay” for The New York Times. She also writes the weekly “Diary of a Spelling Bee Fanatic” column.

Colin McEnroe, Lily Tyson, Jonathan McNicol, Taylor Doyle, Jacob Gannon, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Jennifer LaRue
Jennifer LaRue is a freelance writer, editor, publicist, and producer. She’s written about health and travel for The Washington Post, published four children’s picture books, and hosted hundreds of virtual author talks during the pandemic. She’s a little bit giddy about producing for The Colin McEnroe Show.
See stories by Jennifer LaRue
