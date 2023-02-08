© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

What our monsters say about us

By Lily Tyson
Published February 8, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST
"Perseus holding head of Medusa, bronze statue created by Benvenuto Cellini in 1554 and exposed in Loggia de Lanzi. The famous Loggia is right next to the Uffizi art gallery, Palazzo Vecchio, and Piazza della Signoria in Florence.

This hour, we talk about what we can learn when we hear a story from a monster's perspective. We discuss misunderstood monsters, and why humans create monsters in the first place. Plus, we’ll learn more about Medusa, and talk to a researcher who studied purported yeti samples to find the animal behind the myth.

GUESTS: 

  • Asa Simon Mittman: Professor of Art and Art History at California State University, Chico 
  • Natalie Haynes: Writer, broadcaster, and author whose newest book is Stone Blind
  • Charlotte Lindqvist: Associate Professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at the University at Buffalo 

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show historyartpop culturebooks
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
