What our monsters say about us
This hour, we talk about what we can learn when we hear a story from a monster's perspective. We discuss misunderstood monsters, and why humans create monsters in the first place. Plus, we’ll learn more about Medusa, and talk to a researcher who studied purported yeti samples to find the animal behind the myth.
GUESTS:
- Asa Simon Mittman: Professor of Art and Art History at California State University, Chico
- Natalie Haynes: Writer, broadcaster, and author whose newest book is Stone Blind
- Charlotte Lindqvist: Associate Professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at the University at Buffalo
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.