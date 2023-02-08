What our monsters say about us

This hour, we talk about what we can learn when we hear a story from a monster's perspective. We discuss misunderstood monsters, and why humans create monsters in the first place. Plus, we’ll learn more about Medusa, and talk to a researcher who studied purported yeti samples to find the animal behind the myth.

Asa Simon Mittman: Professor of Art and Art History at California State University, Chico

Professor of Art and Art History at California State University, Chico Natalie Haynes: Writer, broadcaster, and author whose newest book is Stone Blind

Writer, broadcaster, and author whose newest book is Charlotte Lindqvist: Associate Professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at the University at Buffalo

