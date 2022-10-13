With no end in sight, Ukrainians continue to fight for their homeland
The war in Ukraine shows little chance of slowing down after the Crimean bridge was destroyed, and Russia launched massive missile strikes in Ukraine.
Today, we get an update from Washington Post National Security reporter Missy Ryan from Kyiv.
We also hear from an Ukrainian American who has committed to staying and working to aid the war effort in Ukraine.
And later we talk to a refugee who arrived in Connecticut after the war.
Has your local community welcomed Ukrainians in recent months? We want to hear from you.
GUESTS:
- Missy Ryan - National Security Correspondent at the Washington Post. She is currently reporting from Kyiv, Ukraine
- Katy Bloss - resident of Gilford, Connecticut
- Nina Opanasenko - Ukrainian refugee living in Connecticut
- Dana Bucin - Immigration Attorney at Murtha Cullina and Honorary Consul of Romania to Connecticut
- Larissa Babij - writer, translator and dancer living in Kyiv, Ukraine. Her newsletter is “A Kind of Refugee.”