With no end in sight, Ukrainians continue to fight for their homeland

The war in Ukraine shows little chance of slowing down after the Crimean bridge was destroyed, and Russia launched massive missile strikes in Ukraine.

Today, we get an update from Washington Post National Security reporter Missy Ryan from Kyiv.

We also hear from an Ukrainian American who has committed to staying and working to aid the war effort in Ukraine.

And later we talk to a refugee who arrived in Connecticut after the war.

Has your local community welcomed Ukrainians in recent months? We want to hear from you.

GUESTS:

