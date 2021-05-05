Are We In The Age Of Peak Newsletter?

Newsletters have become a great way for journalists and others to dive deep into less-covered topics and engage directly with their readers in ways not always possible in the mainstream media ecosystem.

The platform Substack is making it easy for them. The subscription-based model offers writers more editorial control and the ability to offer free content and earn a sustainable salary at a time when public trust in media is low, local news is thinning and media content is often driven by social-media algorithms.

We talk about newsletters with people who write them and critique them.

Listen to Colin’s unedited interview with Heather Cox Richardson:

GUESTS:



Heather Cox Richardson - Professor of history at Boston College; she writes the Letters from an American newsletter

- Professor of history at Boston College; she writes the newsletter Gabe Fleisher - Student at Georgetown University and the author of the Wake Up To Politics newsletter

- Student at Georgetown University and the author of the newsletter Isaac Saul - A journalist and the author of the Tangle newsletter

- A journalist and the author of the newsletter Ben Smith - Media columnist for The New York Times and the founder and former editor-in-chief of Buzzfeed News

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.