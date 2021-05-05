© 2022 Connecticut Public

Are We In The Age Of Peak Newsletter?

Connecticut Public Radio | By Betsy Kaplan
Published May 5, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
Newsletters have become a great way for journalists and others to dive deep into less-covered topics and engage directly with their readers in ways not always possible in the mainstream media ecosystem.

The platform Substack is making it easy for them. The subscription-based model offers writers more editorial control and the ability to offer free content and earn a sustainable salary at a time when public trust in media is low, local news is thinning and media content is often driven by social-media algorithms.

We talk about newsletters with people who write them and critique them.

Listen to Colin’s unedited interview with Heather Cox Richardson:

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Betsy Kaplan
Betsy started as an intern at WNPR in 2011 after earning a Master's Degree in American and Museum Studies from Trinity College. Prior to that, Betsy worked as an intensive care registered nurse in several Connecticut hospitals.
