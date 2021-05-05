Are We In The Age Of Peak Newsletter?
Newsletters have become a great way for journalists and others to dive deep into less-covered topics and engage directly with their readers in ways not always possible in the mainstream media ecosystem.
The platform Substack is making it easy for them. The subscription-based model offers writers more editorial control and the ability to offer free content and earn a sustainable salary at a time when public trust in media is low, local news is thinning and media content is often driven by social-media algorithms.
We talk about newsletters with people who write them and critique them.
Listen to Colin’s unedited interview with Heather Cox Richardson:
GUESTS:
- Heather Cox Richardson - Professor of history at Boston College; she writes the Letters from an American newsletter
- Gabe Fleisher - Student at Georgetown University and the author of the Wake Up To Politics newsletter
- Isaac Saul - A journalist and the author of the Tangle newsletter
- Ben Smith - Media columnist for The New York Times and the founder and former editor-in-chief of Buzzfeed News
Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.