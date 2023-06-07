Why a show about fog? We haven’t the foggiest

From San Francisco’s iconic fog and COVID-related brain fog to a location-tracking program called Fog Reveal, this hour, we lift the fog on all kinds of fog.

GUESTS:



Travis O’Brien: Professor of Earth and atmospheric sciences at Indiana University

Professor of Earth and atmospheric sciences at Indiana University Javeed Sukhera: Chair of psychiatry at the Institute of Living and chief of psychiatry at Hartford Hospital

Chair of psychiatry at the Institute of Living and chief of psychiatry at Hartford Hospital Anne Toomey McKenna: Visiting professor of law at the University of Richmond School of Law

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Cat Pastor, Dylan Reyes, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show, which originally aired November 1, 2022.