The Colin McEnroe Show

Why a show about fog? We haven’t the foggiest

By Jennifer LaRue
Published June 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
Cars driving slowly in thick fog.
northlightimages
/
Getty Images
.

From San Francisco’s iconic fog and COVID-related brain fog to a location-tracking program called Fog Reveal, this hour, we lift the fog on all kinds of fog.

GUESTS:

  • Travis O’Brien: Professor of Earth and atmospheric sciences at Indiana University
  • Javeed Sukhera: Chair of psychiatry at the Institute of Living and chief of psychiatry at Hartford Hospital
  • Anne Toomey McKenna: Visiting professor of law at the University of Richmond School of Law

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Cat Pastor, Dylan Reyes, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show, which originally aired November 1, 2022.

The Colin McEnroe Show COVIDhealthenvironmentweatherlawsciencetechnologyInternet
Jennifer LaRue
Jennifer LaRue is a freelance writer, editor, publicist, and producer. She’s written about health and travel for The Washington Post, published four children’s picture books, and hosted hundreds of virtual author talks during the pandemic. She’s a little bit giddy about producing for The Colin McEnroe Show.
