Celebrating the Colors of Spring and Holi

FOR KIDS: SPRINGTIME CRAFTS AND GAMES

Spring is a perfect time to use nature to get crafty! Make a spring tree terrarium, pressed flowers, or a wild bee hotel for your backyard. Get ready for Easter with these adorable cardboard spring bunnies and this beautiful flower bowl. While you are enjoying the season, mark off every activity on your spring bingo board! Available for children ages 2-5 and ages 6-8.

FOR PARENTS: LET'S GET OUTSIDE!

The sun is shining! Get outside and enjoy the warmer spring air! Celebrate nature by making a bird feeder, taking a family walk, or planting a garden. Spring can bring rainy days too, but no problem! Cozy up inside with these books about spring and plan your next outdoor day together!

FOR EDUCATORS: TEACHING ABOUT SPRING AND HOLI

Celebrate Holi in your classroom with this episode and song from “Let’s Go Luna!”. These spring lessons, paired with your favorite PBS Kids characters, will have students excited for the change of seasons as they learn about animals and plantlife.