Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)

Episode 10

Season 1 Episode 110 | 42m 24s

Pedro's friends find the old soldier and take him to the smuggler. In the hideout, they devise a plan to reveal the identity of the officer who stole Pedro's brother, since the soldier only remembers his face. Eloísa returns to the port in search of revenge.

Aired: 12/31/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 43:40
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 6
Gaspar and the police are following false leads regarding recent events at the port.
Episode: S1 E106 | 43:40
Watch 41:25
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 9
Josefina asks Antonia for help finding her fiancé.
Episode: S1 E109 | 41:25
Watch 43:33
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 7
The Nazis are ready to smuggle their goods into Chile, but Pedro steals everything.
Episode: S1 E107 | 43:33
Watch 50:21
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 2
Gaspar investigates port deaths linked to Pedro.
Episode: S1 E102 | 50:21
Watch 42:24
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 5
Eloísa is fired from the British Hospital after the attempted murder of Gato,
Episode: S1 E105 | 42:24
Watch 42:48
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 8
Josefina blames Eloísa for her breakup with Gaspar, causing a scandal in Valparaíso.
Episode: S1 E108 | 42:48
Watch 44:05
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 4
Gregorio is infatuated with Margot, but he must stop flirting due to his Nazi ties.
Episode: S1 E104 | 44:05
Watch 1:03:17
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 1
Gregorio kidnaps a child for his wife. Gaspar becomes the new police and fights Pedro.
Episode: S1 E101 | 1:03:17
