A young Daniel Tiger is joined by his friends O the Owl, Katerina Kittycat, Prince Wednesday, and Miss Elaina. Together, through imagination, creativity and music they learn the key social skills necessary for school and for life. Ages: 2-4 Educational Goal: Social and Emotional Growth

Watch 2:46
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
It's Time to do Something Else
Daniel and Prince Wednesday stop looking at a book because it's time for snack.
Clip: S6 E7 | 2:46
Watch 0:52
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
A Bead Rollercoaster Ride
Daniel imagines he's riding a bead rollercoaster.
Clip: S6 E5 | 0:52
Watch 1:14
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
"When I See Something that Isn't Fair" Song
A song about doing something to show you care when you see something that isn't fair.
Clip: S6 E6 | 1:14
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
An Important Job at the Market/Important Jobs at the Garden
Daniel and Dad help Prince Tuesday at the market./Daniel is excited to plant flowers.
Episode: S6 E14 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Taking Turns at Show and Tell/Taking Turns at the Pool
Daniel learns how to take turns./Daniel and Miss Elaina take turns playing at the pool.
Episode: S6 E16 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel and Max Ask to Play/Daniel Plays at the Music Shop
Daniel and Max learn how to ask./O the Owl is worried about joining his friends.
Episode: S6 E17 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Helps Take Care of Margaret/The Dinosaur Playground
Daniel is upset at school pick-up./ Daniel wants to stay with his mom on a class trip.
Episode: S6 E8 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Grandpere Sleeps Over/Tea Party at the Castle
Grandpere sleeps over. / Daniel has a tea party with Chrissie and Prince Wednesday.
Episode: S6 E12 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel's Obstacle Course/Daniel and O's Magic Show
Daniel plays in Miss Elaina’s obstacle course./Daniel and O put on a magic show.
Episode: S6 E10 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
The Neighborhood Wedding
The Neighborhood celebrates Dr. Anna and Baker Aker’s wedding!
Episode: S6 E11 | 26:10
Watch 26:11
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Mr. Malik Comes Back to School/Daniel's Wintry Walk
Mr. Malik teaches the children about hermit crabs./Daniel and Katerina play in the snow.
Episode: S6 E7 | 26:11
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Miss Elaina's Bandage/A Fair Place to Play
Miss Elaina wants a bandage that’s just right./Chrissie and her friends make a ramp.
Episode: S6 E6 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Gives a Gift/Daniel Receives a Gift
Daniel makes Miss Elaina a birthday gift./Daniel appreciates his gift from Grandpere.
Episode: S6 E5 | 26:10
Extras
Watch 1:38
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Everyone Plays at the Playground
Kids play at a playground where everyone can play!
Clip: S6 E6 | 1:38
Watch 0:56
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Captain Chrissie Sails Across the Sea
Daniel imagines that he and his friends are sailing on a big ship in the ocean.
Clip: S6 E6 | 0:56
Watch 2:52
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel and Katerina Do Something Else
Daniel and Katerina stop playing in the snow when it is time to go home.
Clip: S6 E7 | 2:52
Watch 0:54
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Marches with Penguins
Daniel imagines he's marching with penguins.
Clip: S6 E7 | 0:54
Watch 2:44
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Miss Elaina Needs a Bandage
Miss Elaina gets a scratch on her hand and needs a bandage.
Clip: S6 E6 | 2:44
Watch 1:04
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
"I Can Stop When It's Time to do Something Else" Song
A song about stopping what you're doing when it's time to do something else.
Clip: S6 E7 | 1:04
Watch 1:39
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Lyric Learns About Animal Homes
Lyric learns about different animals that live in her neighborhood.
Clip: S6 E7 | 1:39
Watch 1:44
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Katerina Stops to Appreciate
Katerina stops to appreciate the bell on her scooter.
Clip: S6 E5 | 1:44
Watch 1:11
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
"It Can Feel Great When You Stop to Appreciate" Song
A song about stopping to appreciate things.
Clip: S6 E5 | 1:11
Watch 1:54
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Chrissie Can't Climb Aboard the Ship
It's unfair when Chrissie can't climb to the top of a play structure at the playground.
Clip: S6 E6 | 1:54
