Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood

Daniel Does It His Way/Katerina and O Go Ice Skating

Season 7 Episode 5 | 26m 10s

Daniel is sad when he can't make footprints in the snow like Prince Wednesday. Instead, he makes them his own way./Katerina is upset when she can't read like O. She learns she can read the story in her own way by describing the pictures.

Aired: 01/06/25 | Expires: 04/04/25
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel and Mom Make a Treat/Jodi Sleeps at Her Dad's House
tbd
Episode: S7 E2 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Finds Out What's Fair/O Finds Out What's Fair
tbd
Episode: S7 E13 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel and Dad Say Sorry/O the Owl Says Sorry
tbd
Episode: S7 E11 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Something New About Trolley
Daniel Tiger and his friends take a Trolley boat ride and sing a song.
Episode: S7 E1 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Asks What Friends Like/Miss Elaina’s Space Restaurant
Daniel asks his friends how they like to say hello./Miss Elaina and Katerina ask play together.
Episode: S7 E4 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel and O Make Deliveries/Jodi Makes a Boat with Max
Daniel and O are playing post office./Teacher Harriet and Max play with a homemade boat.
Episode: S7 E8 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Doesn't Want to Miss Out/Cousins at the Castle
Daniel has to go potty./Prince Wednesday needs to get dressed before he can go outside.
Episode: S7 E7 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel’s Surprising Day/Daniel Makes a Surprise
Daniel finds many surprises on his walk./Daniel gives his neighbors a surprise!
Episode: S6 E15 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Pizza Day at School/Daniel and Jodi Like Different Things
Daniel learns friends like different things./Jodi learns others like to play differently.
Episode: S6 E13 | 26:10
Watch 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel’s New Babysitter/Daniel Sleeps at the Treehouse (ASL)
Daniel is unsure about a new babysitter. / O the Owl is unsure about a sleepover.
Episode: S6 E1 | 26:30