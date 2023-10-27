Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Curious George Season 15
-
Curious George Season 14
-
Curious George Season 13
-
Curious George Season 12
-
Curious George Season 11
-
Curious George Season 10
-
Curious George Season 9
-
Curious George Season 8
-
Curious George Season 7
-
Curious George Season 6
-
Curious George Season 5
-
Curious George Season 4
-
Curious George Season 3
-
Curious George Season 2
-
Curious George Season 1
George worries his fall camping trip may be canceled!/George visits the Botanical Garden!
The Man with the Yellow Hat and friends are on a Hawaiian vacation!
George wants to do something special for Leap Year./ George volunteers to be an understudy
George helps his friends sell delicious bars./George visits an elephant sanctuary!
George volunteers to watch 5 cute puppies!/ George wants to give Gnocchi the perfect day.
George gets locked out of the apartment!/ George makes some new outdoor discoveries.
George and The Man with the Yellow Hat have some adventures at the Renaissance Faire!
George gets creative with homemade slime!/ George learns about balance on a seesaw.
George is fascinated by Bill's flying disc. / Hundley eats the wrong truffles.
George learns about constellations. / George and Marco build a volcano.
Extras
George and Ted travel to cousin Ginny’s farm for a relaxing outdoor weekend.
In a case of mistaken identity, George is accidentally swapped with a Royal Monkey.
It's springtime! And a little monkey has a big case of spring fever.
Lily shows Marco and George how her family celebrates Chinese New Year.
It's the coldest and snowiest day in winter. Jumpy tries to figure out how to stay warm.
Curious George and The Man with the Yellow Hat can't decide what gift to give each other.
Curious George goes on an epic adventure from space to the the jungles of Africa.
Join Curious George as he set out to reunite Kayla, a homesick elephant, with her family.
George helps Marco and his family plan a surprise Mother's Day party for Marco's mom.
It's George's first Halloween in the country!