Curious George encourages children to explore science, engineering, and math in the world around them. George motivates children to expand their own investigations of the world with knowledge of basic concepts and hands-on exploration. Ages: 3-5 Educational Goal: Science, Mathematics

Watch 23:33
Curious George
Leaf It to George / Cutting Hedge Technology
George worries his fall camping trip may be canceled!/George visits the Botanical Garden!
Episode: S15 E6 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Count on George to Deliver / The Baby Elephant
George helps his friends sell delicious bars./George visits an elephant sanctuary!
Episode: S15 E5 | 23:33
Watch 23:27
Curious George
Hawai'i
The Man with the Yellow Hat and friends are on a Hawaiian vacation!
Episode: S15 E8 | 23:27
Extras
Watch 1:25:45
Curious George
Curious George 6: Go West, Go Wild
George and Ted travel to cousin Ginny’s farm for a relaxing outdoor weekend.
Special: 1:25:45
Watch 1:26:35
Curious George
Curious George 5: Royal Monkey
In a case of mistaken identity, George is accidentally swapped with a Royal Monkey.
Special: 1:26:35
Watch 56:26
Curious George
Curious George Swings into Spring
It's springtime! And a little monkey has a big case of spring fever.
Special: 56:26
Watch 1:53
Curious George
Gung Hay Fat Choy! Happy Chinese New Year!
Lily shows Marco and George how her family celebrates Chinese New Year.
Clip: S9 E5 | 1:53
Watch 1:37
Curious George
The Snowiest and Coldest Day
It's the coldest and snowiest day in winter. Jumpy tries to figure out how to stay warm.
Clip: S6 E9 | 1:37
Watch 56:54
Curious George
Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas
Curious George and The Man with the Yellow Hat can't decide what gift to give each other.
Special: 56:54
Watch 1:17:01
Curious George
Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle
Curious George goes on an epic adventure from space to the the jungles of Africa.
Special: 1:17:01
Watch 1:20:05
Curious George
Curious George 2: Follow That Monkey
Join Curious George as he set out to reunite Kayla, a homesick elephant, with her family.
Special: 1:20:05
Watch 1:58
Curious George
Best Mother's Day, Ever!
George helps Marco and his family plan a surprise Mother's Day party for Marco's mom.
Clip: S5 E10 | 1:58
Watch 55:40
Curious George
Curious George: A Halloween Boofest
It's George's first Halloween in the country!
Special: 55:40
