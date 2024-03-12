© 2024 Connecticut Public

Curious George

Curious George On Time/Curious George's Bunny Hunt

Season 1 Episode 5 | 26m 53s

After accidentally breaking Professor Wiseman’s cuckoo clock, George decides to explore the inside of the BIG library clock to see how it works. Mr. Reloj, the local clockmaker, helps George discover how to use various tools to make the clock tick. / In the country, George loves neighbor Bill’s new pet bunnies. But when they escape, George follows clues to return the missing bunnies to their home.

Aired: 03/14/24 | Expires: 04/19/24
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Curious George Season 15
  • Curious George Season 14
  • Curious George Season 13
  • Curious George Season 12
  • Curious George Season 11
  • Curious George Season 10
  • Curious George Season 9
  • Curious George Season 8
  • Curious George Season 7
  • Curious George Season 6
  • Curious George Season 5
  • Curious George Season 4
  • Curious George Season 3
  • Curious George Season 2
  • Curious George Season 1
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Prints of a Monkey/Lobby Sale
George discovers his own fingerprints./George is inspired to host his own rummage sale!
Episode: S13 E13 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Hot Dog!/George and the Beat
George helps Hundley cool off at the beach./George volunteers to be a drummer at a party!
Episode: S13 E14 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
George and the Rain/George's Pigeon Predicament
George learns how important rain is./George discovers a baby bird at the park!
Episode: S15 E14 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Swimspiration/Museum of George
George and friends have a swimming race./George turns the apartment into a museum.
Episode: S13 E15 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Leaf It to George / Cutting Hedge Technology
George worries his fall camping trip may be canceled!/George visits the Botanical Garden!
Episode: S15 E6 | 23:33
Watch 23:27
Curious George
Hawai'i
The Man with the Yellow Hat and friends are on a Hawaiian vacation!
Episode: S15 E8 | 23:27
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Bonus Day/Understudy George
George wants to do something special for Leap Year./ George volunteers to be an understudy
Episode: S15 E7 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Count on George to Deliver / The Baby Elephant
George helps his friends sell delicious bars./George visits an elephant sanctuary!
Episode: S15 E5 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Locked Out/Bark Suit!
George gets locked out of the apartment!/ George makes some new outdoor discoveries.
Episode: S15 E4 | 23:33
Watch 23:27
Curious George
A Knight to Remember
George and The Man with the Yellow Hat have some adventures at the Renaissance Faire!
Episode: S15 E3 | 23:27