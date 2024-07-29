Curious George Takes a Vacation/Curious George and the One That Got Away

Extras
Discussion about race and ethnicity as it relates to the 2021 mayoral race.
An examination of a racially complex American city as it confronts its past and future.
Various experts discuss some of the history of African Americans in Boston.
Listen to various Bostonians discuss fond memories of Mel King.
Kim Janey discusses the impact of the Boston 2021 election for herself and the Black community.
Hear about Boston's first Souls to the Polls and Michelle Wu's commitment to racial justice.
Meet the people leading new efforts to shape the future of the Gulf of Maine and our oceans.
When a reclusive man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie discover a shocking revelation.
George explores the inside of a BIG library clock./George helps return escaped bunnies.
George learns how important rain is./George discovers a baby bird at the park!
George helps Hundley cool off at the beach./George volunteers to be a drummer at a party!
George discovers his own fingerprints./George is inspired to host his own rummage sale!
George and friends have a swimming race./George turns the apartment into a museum.
George worries his fall camping trip may be canceled!/George visits the Botanical Garden!
The Man with the Yellow Hat and friends are on a Hawaiian vacation!
George wants to do something special for Leap Year./ George volunteers to be an understudy
George helps his friends sell delicious bars./George visits an elephant sanctuary!
George gets locked out of the apartment!/ George makes some new outdoor discoveries.