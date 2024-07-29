© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Curious George

Curious George Takes a Vacation/Curious George and the One That Got Away

Season 1 Episode 22 | 23m 31s

The Man with the Yellow Hat and George are off to the airport to start their vacation. When they get there, they discover that all the flights are delayed, and there’s a long wait ahead./George and Mr. Quint discover a fresh water eel in the waters of Lake Wanasink Lake. When Bill finds out, he proposes a contest to see who can catch it first.

Aired: 07/28/24
Extras
Watch 4:21
A Boston (R)Evolution
Smoke-Filled Rooms
Discussion about race and ethnicity as it relates to the 2021 mayoral race.
Clip: S1 E1 | 4:21
Watch 0:30
A Boston (R)Evolution
Preview
An examination of a racially complex American city as it confronts its past and future.
Preview: S1 E1 | 0:30
Watch 2:13
A Boston (R)Evolution
City of Contradictions
Various experts discuss some of the history of African Americans in Boston.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:13
Watch 3:55
A Boston (R)Evolution
Mel King
Listen to various Bostonians discuss fond memories of Mel King.
Clip: S1 E1 | 3:55
Watch 3:55
A Boston (R)Evolution
Preliminary Night
Kim Janey discusses the impact of the Boston 2021 election for herself and the Black community.
Clip: S1 E1 | 3:55
Watch 2:35
A Boston (R)Evolution
Great White Hope
Hear about Boston's first Souls to the Polls and Michelle Wu's commitment to racial justice.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:35
Watch 0:15
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Some New About Trolley- Watch Now!
Watch Now! There's something new about Trolley in new episodes of Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Clip: 0:15
NOVA
Sea Change: Survival in the Gulf of Maine
Meet the people leading new efforts to shape the future of the Gulf of Maine and our oceans.
Special:
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Sea Change: Survival in the Gulf of Maine Preview
Meet the people leading new efforts to shape the future of the Gulf of Maine and our oceans.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Episode 8 Preview
When a reclusive man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie discover a shocking revelation.
Preview: S9 E8 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Curious George Season 15
  • Curious George Season 14
  • Curious George Season 13
  • Curious George Season 12
  • Curious George Season 11
  • Curious George Season 10
  • Curious George Season 9
  • Curious George Season 8
  • Curious George Season 7
  • Curious George Season 6
  • Curious George Season 5
  • Curious George Season 4
  • Curious George Season 3
  • Curious George Season 2
  • Curious George Season 1
Watch 26:53
Curious George
Curious George On Time/Curious George's Bunny Hunt
George explores the inside of a BIG library clock./George helps return escaped bunnies.
Episode: S1 E5 | 26:53
Watch 23:33
Curious George
George and the Rain/George's Pigeon Predicament
George learns how important rain is./George discovers a baby bird at the park!
Episode: S15 E14 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Hot Dog!/George and the Beat
George helps Hundley cool off at the beach./George volunteers to be a drummer at a party!
Episode: S13 E14 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Prints of a Monkey/Lobby Sale
George discovers his own fingerprints./George is inspired to host his own rummage sale!
Episode: S13 E13 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Swimspiration/Museum of George
George and friends have a swimming race./George turns the apartment into a museum.
Episode: S13 E15 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Leaf It to George / Cutting Hedge Technology
George worries his fall camping trip may be canceled!/George visits the Botanical Garden!
Episode: S15 E6 | 23:33
Watch 23:27
Curious George
Hawai'i
The Man with the Yellow Hat and friends are on a Hawaiian vacation!
Episode: S15 E8 | 23:27
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Bonus Day/Understudy George
George wants to do something special for Leap Year./ George volunteers to be an understudy
Episode: S15 E7 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Count on George to Deliver / The Baby Elephant
George helps his friends sell delicious bars./George visits an elephant sanctuary!
Episode: S15 E5 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Locked Out/Bark Suit!
George gets locked out of the apartment!/ George makes some new outdoor discoveries.
Episode: S15 E4 | 23:33