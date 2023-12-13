© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Curious George

Prints of a Monkey/Lobby Sale

Season 13 Episode 13 | 23m 33s

Professor Wiseman invites George and the Man with the Yellow Hat to the museum to see "The Wonders of Space Exploration" exhibit. It turns out that the main attraction is a meteorite that George himself found in the desert last summer!/When George sees a rummage sale, he's inspired to host one of his own in the apartment lobby but has trouble convincing Hundley to cooperate.

Aired: 01/25/24
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
When Whales Could Walk Preview
Giant fossils uncovered in the Sahara Desert reveal new secrets of how whales evolved.
Preview: S51 E1 | 0:30
Watch 1:00
Season 4 Preview
Change is on the horizon. Season 4 premiere on Sunday, January 7 at 9/8c.
Preview: S4 | 1:00
Watch 43:33
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 7
The Nazis are ready to smuggle their goods into Chile, but Pedro steals everything.
Episode: S1 E107 | 43:33
Watch 41:25
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 9
Josefina asks Antonia for help finding her fiancé.
Episode: S1 E109 | 41:25
Watch 42:24
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 5
Eloísa is fired from the British Hospital after the attempted murder of Gato,
Episode: S1 E105 | 42:24
Watch 42:24
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 10
Pedro searches for the soldier's identity while Eloi seeks revenge at the port.
Episode: S1 E110 | 42:24
Watch 43:40
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 6
Gaspar and the police are following false leads regarding recent events at the port.
Episode: S1 E106 | 43:40
Watch 42:48
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 8
Josefina blames Eloísa for her breakup with Gaspar, causing a scandal in Valparaíso.
Episode: S1 E108 | 42:48
Watch 50:21
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 2
Gaspar investigates port deaths linked to Pedro.
Episode: S1 E102 | 50:21
Watch 44:05
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 4
Gregorio is infatuated with Margot, but he must stop flirting due to his Nazi ties.
Episode: S1 E104 | 44:05
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Curious George Season 15
  • Curious George Season 14
  • Curious George Season 13
  • Curious George Season 12
  • Curious George Season 11
  • Curious George Season 10
  • Curious George Season 9
  • Curious George Season 8
  • Curious George Season 7
  • Curious George Season 6
  • Curious George Season 5
  • Curious George Season 4
  • Curious George Season 3
  • Curious George Season 2
  • Curious George Season 1
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Hot Dog!/George and the Beat
George helps Hundley cool off at the beach./George volunteers to be a drummer at a party!
Episode: S13 E14 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
George and the Rain/George's Pigeon Predicament
George learns how important rain is./George discovers a baby bird at the park!
Episode: S15 E14 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Swimspiration/Museum of George
George and friends have a swimming race./George turns the apartment into a museum.
Episode: S13 E15 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Leaf It to George / Cutting Hedge Technology
George worries his fall camping trip may be canceled!/George visits the Botanical Garden!
Episode: S15 E6 | 23:33
Watch 23:27
Curious George
Hawai'i
The Man with the Yellow Hat and friends are on a Hawaiian vacation!
Episode: S15 E8 | 23:27
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Bonus Day/Understudy George
George wants to do something special for Leap Year./ George volunteers to be an understudy
Episode: S15 E7 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Count on George to Deliver / The Baby Elephant
George helps his friends sell delicious bars./George visits an elephant sanctuary!
Episode: S15 E5 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Locked Out/Bark Suit!
George gets locked out of the apartment!/ George makes some new outdoor discoveries.
Episode: S15 E4 | 23:33
Watch 23:27
Curious George
A Knight to Remember
George and The Man with the Yellow Hat have some adventures at the Renaissance Faire!
Episode: S15 E3 | 23:27
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Curious George and the Lost Puppy/Gnocchi's Purr-fect Day
George volunteers to watch 5 cute puppies!/ George wants to give Gnocchi the perfect day.
Episode: S15 E2 | 23:33