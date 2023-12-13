Prints of a Monkey/Lobby Sale

Extras
Giant fossils uncovered in the Sahara Desert reveal new secrets of how whales evolved.
Change is on the horizon. Season 4 premiere on Sunday, January 7 at 9/8c.
The Nazis are ready to smuggle their goods into Chile, but Pedro steals everything.
Josefina asks Antonia for help finding her fiancé.
Eloísa is fired from the British Hospital after the attempted murder of Gato,
Pedro searches for the soldier's identity while Eloi seeks revenge at the port.
Gaspar and the police are following false leads regarding recent events at the port.
Josefina blames Eloísa for her breakup with Gaspar, causing a scandal in Valparaíso.
Gaspar investigates port deaths linked to Pedro.
Gregorio is infatuated with Margot, but he must stop flirting due to his Nazi ties.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Curious George Season 15
-
Curious George Season 14
-
Curious George Season 13
-
Curious George Season 12
-
Curious George Season 11
-
Curious George Season 10
-
Curious George Season 9
-
Curious George Season 8
-
Curious George Season 7
-
Curious George Season 6
-
Curious George Season 5
-
Curious George Season 4
-
Curious George Season 3
-
Curious George Season 2
-
Curious George Season 1
George helps Hundley cool off at the beach./George volunteers to be a drummer at a party!
George learns how important rain is./George discovers a baby bird at the park!
George and friends have a swimming race./George turns the apartment into a museum.
George worries his fall camping trip may be canceled!/George visits the Botanical Garden!
The Man with the Yellow Hat and friends are on a Hawaiian vacation!
George wants to do something special for Leap Year./ George volunteers to be an understudy
George helps his friends sell delicious bars./George visits an elephant sanctuary!
George gets locked out of the apartment!/ George makes some new outdoor discoveries.
George and The Man with the Yellow Hat have some adventures at the Renaissance Faire!
George volunteers to watch 5 cute puppies!/ George wants to give Gnocchi the perfect day.