Savor the return of the second Great American Recipe Bake Sale.
Love is in the air as the home cooks share the dishes they make for loved ones.
Watch the home cooks create recipes that reveal their favorite secret ingredients and go-to grains.
Meet the eight new contestants from across the country competing to win The Great American Recipe.
Celebrate with the home cooks as they prepare dishes for holidays and special occasions.
Join the cooks as they prepare grab-and-go meals and home-baked treats.
The cooks prepare their favorite comfort food and a dish inspired by a loved one.
Follow eight talented home cooks competing for a chance to win The Great American Recipe.
Gather one last time with the final three home cooks as they get ready for a grand feast.
'You're on fire!' can be a compliment - or something to worry about.
Sometimes in the kitchen, things just don't go as planned.
Carb load with a compilation of our favorite noodle and pasta dishes from Season 2.
The judges gather to discuss where everyone sits ahead of the cut off.
The cooks put it all on the plate in their last chance to impress before the finale.
The cooks swap recipes before preparing a treasured family dish.
Salmah prepares Mithai as her treasured family recipe.
Relle and Leanna take on a traditional holiday recipe challenge.