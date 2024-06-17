© 2024 Connecticut Public

Follow eight talented home cooks from different regions of the country as they compete weekly with their most memorable recipes. In the final week, the top three home cooks vie for a chance to win The Great American Recipe.

Watch 53:35
The Great American Recipe
Episode: S3 E2 | 53:35
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
Episode: S3 E1 | 53:34
Watch 2:00
The Great American Recipe
Behind the Scenes: What's Cooking with Season 3
The host and judges preview what's to come on Season 3.
Clip: S3 | 2:00
Funding for THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE is provided by VPM, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) and Made In Cookware.
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
Home Baked
Savor the return of the second Great American Recipe Bake Sale.
Episode: S3 E4 | 53:34
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
A Spoonful of Love
Love is in the air as the home cooks share the dishes they make for loved ones.
Episode: S3 E3 | 53:34
Watch 53:35
The Great American Recipe
Secrets and Staples
Watch the home cooks create recipes that reveal their favorite secret ingredients and go-to grains.
Episode: S3 E2 | 53:35
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
A First Taste
Meet the eight new contestants from across the country competing to win The Great American Recipe.
Episode: S3 E1 | 53:34
Watch 53:56
The Great American Recipe
Episode 8
Gather one last time with the final three home cooks as they get ready for a grand feast.
Episode: S2 E8 | 53:56
Watch 53:55
The Great American Recipe
Episode 7
The cooks put it all on the plate in their last chance to impress before the finale.
Episode: S2 E7 | 53:55
Watch 53:55
The Great American Recipe
Episode 6
The cooks swap recipes before preparing a treasured family dish.
Episode: S2 E6 | 53:55
Watch 53:55
The Great American Recipe
Episode 5
Celebrate with the home cooks as they prepare dishes for holidays and special occasions.
Episode: S2 E5 | 53:55
Watch 53:56
The Great American Recipe
Episode 4
Join the cooks as they prepare grab-and-go meals and home-baked treats.
Episode: S2 E4 | 53:56
Watch 53:55
The Great American Recipe
Episode 3
The cooks prepare their favorite comfort food and a dish inspired by a loved one.
Episode: S2 E3 | 53:55
Extras
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Season 3 Preview
Follow eight talented home cooks competing for a chance to win The Great American Recipe.
Preview: S3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 8 Preview
Gather one last time with the final three home cooks as they get ready for a grand feast.
Preview: S2 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:43
The Great American Recipe
The Final Push - and Someone's Entry is on Fire!
'You're on fire!' can be a compliment - or something to worry about.
Clip: S2 E8 | 0:43
Watch 5:50
The Great American Recipe
Whoops! Messy Mistakes from Season 2
Sometimes in the kitchen, things just don't go as planned.
Clip: S2 | 5:50
Watch 7:17
The Great American Recipe
Oodles of Noodles in Season 2
Carb load with a compilation of our favorite noodle and pasta dishes from Season 2.
Clip: S2 | 7:17
Watch 4:52
The Great American Recipe
The Judges Recap the Journey So Far
The judges gather to discuss where everyone sits ahead of the cut off.
Clip: S2 E7 | 4:52
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 7 Preview
The cooks put it all on the plate in their last chance to impress before the finale.
Preview: S2 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 6 Preview
The cooks swap recipes before preparing a treasured family dish.
Preview: S2 E6 | 0:30
Watch 1:24
The Great American Recipe
Salmah's Mithai Recipe Handed Down for Generations
Salmah prepares Mithai as her treasured family recipe.
Clip: S2 E6 | 1:24
Watch 1:32
The Great American Recipe
Relle's Malasadas Fried Donut & Leanna's Cinnamon Rolls
Relle and Leanna take on a traditional holiday recipe challenge.
Clip: S2 E5 | 1:32