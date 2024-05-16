© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Great American Recipe

Outside the Comfort of Your Kitchen

Season 3 Episode 6 | 53m 34s

The competition continues as the recipe swap challenge returns with the home cooks putting a spin on a fellow competitor’s recipe. In the second round, the cooks share dishes inspired by a friend.

Aired: 07/28/24 | Expires: 09/30/24
Funding for THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE is provided by VPM, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) and Made In Cookware.
Latest Episodes
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
A Celebration of Flavors
Join the party in the barn as the home cooks serve up their best celebratory meals.
Episode: S3 E5 | 53:34
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
Home Baked
Savor the return of the second Great American Recipe Bake Sale.
Episode: S3 E4 | 53:34
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
A Spoonful of Love
Love is in the air as the home cooks share the dishes they make for loved ones.
Episode: S3 E3 | 53:34
Watch 53:35
The Great American Recipe
Secrets and Staples
Watch the home cooks create recipes that reveal their favorite secret ingredients and go-to grains.
Episode: S3 E2 | 53:35
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
A First Taste
Meet the eight new contestants from across the country competing to win The Great American Recipe.
Episode: S3 E1 | 53:34
Watch 53:56
The Great American Recipe
Episode 8
Gather one last time with the final three home cooks as they get ready for a grand feast.
Episode: S2 E8 | 53:56
Watch 53:55
The Great American Recipe
Episode 7
The cooks put it all on the plate in their last chance to impress before the finale.
Episode: S2 E7 | 53:55
Watch 53:55
The Great American Recipe
Episode 6
The cooks swap recipes before preparing a treasured family dish.
Episode: S2 E6 | 53:55
Watch 53:55
The Great American Recipe
Episode 5
Celebrate with the home cooks as they prepare dishes for holidays and special occasions.
Episode: S2 E5 | 53:55
Watch 53:56
The Great American Recipe
Episode 4
Join the cooks as they prepare grab-and-go meals and home-baked treats.
Episode: S2 E4 | 53:56