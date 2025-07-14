For the Birds/Curious George-asaurus

Extras
It's the finale and two rounds of cooking remain before one of the finalists gets named the winner.
Daniel learns all about how he can use the bathroom at the train station.
A song about how if you need to go potty someplace new, you can use a different bathroom.
O imagines that he can go see all types of fairytale bathrooms!
Sienna goes to a festival with her family and learns to use the potty at a public event!
Jodi is at the neighborhood concert and learns how she can use an outdoor bathroom there!
In week five, the home cooks have to make a dish from a family tradition and an heirloom recipe.
Alphy and Geordie clash over how to approach a murder case.
Mrs. C. and Jack prepare for a visit from Daniel’s parents. Meanwhile, Alphy confides in Geordie.
The home cooks step outside their comfort zones in two rounds of cooking.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Curious George Season 15
-
Curious George Season 14
-
Curious George Season 13
-
Curious George Season 12
-
Curious George Season 11
-
Curious George Season 10
-
Curious George Season 9
-
Curious George Season 8
-
Curious George Season 7
-
Curious George Season 6
-
Curious George Season 5
-
Curious George Season 4
-
Curious George Season 3
-
Curious George Season 2
-
Curious George Season 1
George has one dollar to buy anything he wants./Betsy gets the chicken pox and can't see the opera.
George decides the airport is a great place to spend vacation./George and Mr. Quint discover eels.
George explores the inside of a BIG library clock./George helps return escaped bunnies.
George learns how important rain is./George discovers a baby bird at the park!
George helps Hundley cool off at the beach./George volunteers to be a drummer at a party!
George discovers his own fingerprints./George is inspired to host his own rummage sale!
George and friends have a swimming race./George turns the apartment into a museum.
George worries his fall camping trip may be canceled!/George visits the Botanical Garden!
The Man with the Yellow Hat and friends are on a Hawaiian vacation!
George wants to do something special for Leap Year./ George volunteers to be an understudy