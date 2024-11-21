Latest Episodes
Joy: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
-
Season of Light: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
-
Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir featuring Megan Hilty & Neal McDonough
-
20 Years of Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
-
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
-
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
-
Season 2018
-
Season 2017
Michael Maliakel and Lesley Nicol inspire in this holiday special airing on December 17th at 8/7C.
Celebrate a star-studded Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.
Celebrate Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and guest artist Rolando Villazón.
Stars Lea Salonga and Sir David Suchet join The Tabernacle Choir for an inspiring concert.
Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir featuring Megan Hilty & Neal McDonough.
Relive 20 years of Tabernacle Choir Christmas concerts with host Brian Stokes Mitchell.
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir featuring Kelli O'Hara and Richard Thomas.
Celebrate Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir featuring the marvelous Kristin Chenoweth.
Extras
Go backstage at Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir with Broadway star Michael Maliakel.
Actress Lesley Nicol narrates a heartwarming story about Victor Hugo, author of Les Misérables.
The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra perform “Still, Still, Still,” an arrangement by Mack Wilberg.
Broadway star Michael Maliakel joins The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra to sing "Joy To The World."
The Gabriel Trumpet Ensemble joins The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra for "Vom Himmel hoch."
Watch The Tabernacle Orchestra perform "Patapan," an orchestral fantasy arranged by Ryan Murphy.
Watch The Tabernacle Choir and orchestra perform “Noe! Noe!” with the Bells on Temple Square.
This opening number to "Joy: Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir" is nothing short of spectacular!
Go behind the scenes of Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir with beloved actress Lesley Nicol.
Hear The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra's interpretation of “O Little One Sweet."