The treasured “Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir” special returns to PBS for the 21st year. Broadway star Michael Maliakel and beloved British actress Lesley Nicol (from Downton Abbey, the MASTERPIECE TV series) join the iconic Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square in a stunning 90-minute theatrical program, illustrating that the real meaning of Christmas is opening our hearts to all.

Watch 4:36
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Angels from the Realms of Glory
Watch Michael Maliakel perform "Angels from the Realms of Glory" with The Tabernacle Choir.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 4:36
Watch 3:37
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
An die Freude (Ode to Joy) excerpts from Symphony No. 9
The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra turn Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” into a climactic tour de force.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 3:37
Watch 3:49
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
I Wonder as I Wander
Watch Broadway star Michael Maliakel perform "I Wonder as I Wander," with The Tabernacle Orchestra.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 3:49
Joy: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir, featuring Michael Maliakel and Lesley Nicol, was made possible in part by Ronald C. & Kaye Gunnel, and Charles & Janet Stoddard. The Tabernacle Choir provides artistic expressions of faith from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This program is co-presented by GBH Boston and BYUtv.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Joy: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
  • Season of Light: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
  • Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir featuring Megan Hilty & Neal McDonough
  • 20 Years of Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
  • Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
  • Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
  • Season 2018
  • Season 2017
Watch 1:25:45
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Joy: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
Michael Maliakel and Lesley Nicol inspire in this holiday special airing on December 17th at 8/7C.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 1:25:45
Watch 55:16
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas with The Mormon Tabernacle Choir Featuring, Sutton Foster and Hugh Bonneville
Celebrate a star-studded Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.
Episode: S2018 E1 | 55:16
Watch 55:29
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir featuring Rolando Villazón
Celebrate Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and guest artist Rolando Villazón.
Episode: S2017 E1 | 55:29
Watch 1:25:38
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Season of Light: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
Stars Lea Salonga and Sir David Suchet join The Tabernacle Choir for an inspiring concert.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 1:25:38
Watch 56:26
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
O Holy Night: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir featuring Megan Hilty & Neal McDonough.
Episode: S2022 E1 | 56:26
Watch 1:55:41
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
20 Years of Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Relive 20 years of Tabernacle Choir Christmas concerts with host Brian Stokes Mitchell.
Episode: S2021 E1 | 1:55:41
Watch 55:32
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir, 2020 Full Concert
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir featuring Kelli O'Hara and Richard Thomas.
Episode: S2020 E1 | 55:32
Watch 56:09
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir, with Kristin Chenoweth
Celebrate Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir featuring the marvelous Kristin Chenoweth.
Episode: S2019 E1 | 56:09
Extras
Watch 5:11
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Backstage with Michael Maliakel
Go backstage at Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir with Broadway star Michael Maliakel.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 5:11
Watch 17:42
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Victor Hugo's Wondrous Feast
Actress Lesley Nicol narrates a heartwarming story about Victor Hugo, author of Les Misérables.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 17:42
Watch 2:39
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Still, Still, Still
The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra perform “Still, Still, Still,” an arrangement by Mack Wilberg.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 2:39
Watch 2:09
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Joy to the World
Broadway star Michael Maliakel joins The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra to sing "Joy To The World."
Clip: S2024 E1 | 2:09
Watch 2:55
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Vom Himmel hoch (From Heaven on High)
The Gabriel Trumpet Ensemble joins The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra for "Vom Himmel hoch."
Clip: S2024 E1 | 2:55
Watch 3:06
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Patapan
Watch The Tabernacle Orchestra perform "Patapan," an orchestral fantasy arranged by Ryan Murphy.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 3:06
Watch 3:29
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Noe! Noe!
Watch The Tabernacle Choir and orchestra perform “Noe! Noe!” with the Bells on Temple Square.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 3:29
Watch 6:16
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Sing We Now of Christmas
This opening number to "Joy: Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir" is nothing short of spectacular!
Clip: S2024 E1 | 6:16
Watch 3:51
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Upstairs with Lesley Nicol
Go behind the scenes of Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir with beloved actress Lesley Nicol.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 3:51
Watch 4:59
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
O Little One Sweet
Hear The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra's interpretation of “O Little One Sweet."
Clip: S2024 E1 | 4:59
