Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir

Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir featuring Rolando Villazón

Season 2017 Episode 1 | 55m 29s

Experience Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir featuring Rolando Villazón, a one-hour holiday spectacular featuring the world-renowned operatic tenor Villazón as guest artist and narrator. Premiered Friday, December 15, 2017 at 9/8C.

Aired: 07/01/24 | Expires: 01/12/18
Joy: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir, featuring Michael Maliakel and Lesley Nicol, was made possible in part by Ronald C. & Kaye Gunnel, and Charles & Janet Stoddard. The Tabernacle Choir provides artistic expressions of faith from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This program is co-presented by GBH Boston and BYUtv.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Joy: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
  • Season of Light: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
  • Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir featuring Megan Hilty & Neal McDonough
  • 20 Years of Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
  • Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
  • Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
  • Season 2018
Watch 1:25:45
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Joy: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
Michael Maliakel and Lesley Nicol inspire in this holiday special airing on December 17th at 8/7C.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 1:25:45
Watch 55:16
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas with The Mormon Tabernacle Choir Featuring, Sutton Foster and Hugh Bonneville
Celebrate a star-studded Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.
Episode: S2018 E1 | 55:16
Watch 1:25:38
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Season of Light: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
Stars Lea Salonga and Sir David Suchet join The Tabernacle Choir for an inspiring concert.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 1:25:38
Watch 56:26
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
O Holy Night: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir featuring Megan Hilty & Neal McDonough.
Episode: S2022 E1 | 56:26
Watch 1:55:41
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
20 Years of Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Relive 20 years of Tabernacle Choir Christmas concerts with host Brian Stokes Mitchell.
Episode: S2021 E1 | 1:55:41
Watch 55:32
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir, 2020 Full Concert
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir featuring Kelli O'Hara and Richard Thomas.
Episode: S2020 E1 | 55:32
Watch 56:09
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir, with Kristin Chenoweth
Celebrate Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir featuring the marvelous Kristin Chenoweth.
Episode: S2019 E1 | 56:09