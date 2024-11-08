© 2024 Connecticut Public

Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir

Joy: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir

Season 2024 Episode 1 | 1hr 25m 45s

Broadway star Michael Maliakel and beloved actress Lesley Nicol (Downton Abbey) inspire in this holiday special that weaves Christmas classics with the story of Victor Hugo to show that opening our hearts to all is the true meaning of the season. Joy: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir airs on PBS on December 17th at 8/7C.

Aired: 12/16/24 | Expires: 01/01/25
Joy: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir, featuring Michael Maliakel and Lesley Nicol, was made possible in part by Ronald C. & Kaye Gunnel, and Charles & Janet Stoddard. The Tabernacle Choir provides artistic expressions of faith from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This program is co-presented by GBH Boston and BYUtv.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season of Light: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
  • Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir featuring Megan Hilty & Neal McDonough
  • 20 Years of Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
  • Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
  • Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
  • Season 2018
  • Season 2017
Watch 55:16
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas with The Mormon Tabernacle Choir Featuring, Sutton Foster and Hugh Bonneville
Celebrate a star-studded Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.
Episode: S2018 E1 | 55:16
Watch 55:29
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir featuring Rolando Villazón
Celebrate Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and guest artist Rolando Villazón.
Episode: S2017 E1 | 55:29
Watch 1:25:38
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Season of Light: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
Stars Lea Salonga and Sir David Suchet join The Tabernacle Choir for an inspiring concert.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 1:25:38
Watch 56:26
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
O Holy Night: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir featuring Megan Hilty & Neal McDonough.
Episode: S2022 E1 | 56:26
Watch 1:55:41
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
20 Years of Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Relive 20 years of Tabernacle Choir Christmas concerts with host Brian Stokes Mitchell.
Episode: S2021 E1 | 1:55:41
Watch 55:32
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir, 2020 Full Concert
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir featuring Kelli O'Hara and Richard Thomas.
Episode: S2020 E1 | 55:32
Watch 56:09
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir, with Kristin Chenoweth
Celebrate Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir featuring the marvelous Kristin Chenoweth.
Episode: S2019 E1 | 56:09