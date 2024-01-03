Season of Light: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir

Extras
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
A hunger strike against solitary confinement at Pelican Bay prison became a massive feat of unity.
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Great Migrations explores how a series of Black migrations have shaped America.
Few Jews had access to weapons in the Warsaw Ghetto, but they resisted nonetheless.
The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising was the first armed battle against the Germans.
Many groups of Jews escaped the ghettos to fight in the forests, denying these areas to Germans.
Kovner wrote a Manifesto, the first published call for Jews to fight back.
Even in Nazi death camps, Jews rebelled.
Michael Maliakel and Lesley Nicol inspire in this holiday special, available for streaming now.
Celebrate a star-studded Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.
Celebrate Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and guest artist Rolando Villazón.
Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir featuring Megan Hilty & Neal McDonough.
Relive 20 years of Tabernacle Choir Christmas concerts with host Brian Stokes Mitchell.
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir featuring Kelli O'Hara and Richard Thomas.
Celebrate Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir featuring the marvelous Kristin Chenoweth.