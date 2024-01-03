© 2024 Connecticut Public

Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir

Season of Light: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir

Season 2023 Episode 1 | 1hr 25m 38s

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square join with award winning artists Lea Salonga and Sir David Suchet for Season of Light: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir, a festive and uplifting Christmas special. Filmed with a live audience, this concert will illuminate your holiday experience with timeless carols, treasured Christmas songs and a story of heroic service.

Aired: 12/11/23 | Expires: 01/11/24
Joy: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir, featuring Michael Maliakel and Lesley Nicol, was made possible in part by Ronald C. & Kaye Gunnel, and Charles & Janet Stoddard. The Tabernacle Choir provides artistic expressions of faith from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This program is co-presented by GBH Boston and BYUtv.
Watch 1:25:45
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Joy: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
Michael Maliakel and Lesley Nicol inspire in this holiday special, available for streaming now.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 1:25:45
Watch 55:16
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas with The Mormon Tabernacle Choir Featuring, Sutton Foster and Hugh Bonneville
Celebrate a star-studded Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.
Episode: S2018 E1 | 55:16
Watch 55:29
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir featuring Rolando Villazón
Celebrate Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and guest artist Rolando Villazón.
Episode: S2017 E1 | 55:29
Watch 56:26
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
O Holy Night: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir featuring Megan Hilty & Neal McDonough.
Episode: S2022 E1 | 56:26
Watch 1:55:41
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
20 Years of Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Relive 20 years of Tabernacle Choir Christmas concerts with host Brian Stokes Mitchell.
Episode: S2021 E1 | 1:55:41
Watch 55:32
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir, 2020 Full Concert
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir featuring Kelli O'Hara and Richard Thomas.
Episode: S2020 E1 | 55:32
Watch 56:09
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir, with Kristin Chenoweth
Celebrate Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir featuring the marvelous Kristin Chenoweth.
Episode: S2019 E1 | 56:09