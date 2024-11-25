© 2024 Connecticut Public

Call the Midwife follows the nurses, midwives and nuns from Nonnatus House, who visit the expectant mothers of Poplar, providing the poorest women with the best possible care.

Call the Midwife
Binge Classic Call the Midwife Holiday Specials
Binge classic Call the Midwife Holiday Specials and get ready for the all-new episode.
Call the Midwife
Miss Higgins' Shocking Visitor
Miss Higgins is paid a visit from her long lost son, Victor.
Clip: S13 E8 | 1:09
Call the Midwife
Joyce Comes Clean About Her Past
After catching Sylvester with Joyce's salary envelope, Rosalind confronts Joyce.
Clip: S13 E8 | 1:22
Call the Midwife
Episode 8
Miss Higgins receives an unexpected visitor, and Poplar votes for its Mother of the Year.
Episode: S13 E8 | 53:40
Call the Midwife
Episode 7
Joyce receives an unexpected visitor and a teenage mother reveals a disturbing truth.
Episode: S13 E7 | 54:00
Call the Midwife
Episode 6
The pupil midwives prepare for their final exams; two young brothers are found abandoned.
Episode: S13 E6 | 54:00
Call the Midwife
Episode 5
It’s summertime, and a young mother goes into labor amid Violet's first event as mayor.
Episode: S13 E5 | 54:01
Call the Midwife
Episode 4
An urgent phone call received by anxious Trixie leads to dire consequences for a patient.
Episode: S13 E4 | 54:01
Call the Midwife
Episode 3
The team is thrown into turmoil when a newborn is diagnosed with bilateral hip dysplasia.
Episode: S13 E3 | 54:01
Call the Midwife
Episode 2
Shelagh and Joyce assist a heavily pregnant woman whose new flat is infested with mold.
Episode: S13 E2 | 54:00
Call the Midwife
Episode 1
Nonnatus House kicks off a new pupil midwife training.
Episode: S13 E1 | 54:00
Call the Midwife
Holiday Special 2023
Two weeks before Christmas, delicate situations cause uncertainty for the midwifes.
Episode: S13 E0 | 1:29:09
Call the Midwife
Episode 8
The wedding day arrives, but a horrific car crash turns into a race against time.
Episode: S12 E8 | 53:45
Call the Midwife
A Quarrel Between Sisters
Sister Veronica and Sister Monica Joan exchange some heated words.
Clip: S13 E8 | 0:54
Call the Midwife
Fred's Turnip Scheme
Fred accidentally orders too many turnips.
Clip: S13 E7 | 1:21
Call the Midwife
Joyce's Hidden Past
Nonnatus House welcomes a mysterious visitor, who claims to be Joyce’s cousin.
Clip: S13 E7 | 1:09
Call the Midwife
Tough Sell for Turnips
With an excess supply of turnips, Fred does his best to sell them.
Clip: S13 E7 | 0:44
Call the Midwife
Exercise for the Mind
Nervous for her upcoming exams, Rosalind confides in Nurse Crane.
Clip: S13 E6 | 1:46
Call the Midwife
Beach Day for Poplar
Preparations are underway for Poplar residents' day excursion to the beach.
Clip: S13 E5 | 2:00
Call the Midwife
Choir of Cacophony
Shelagh gives Sister Victoria’s music arrangement for children a shot.
Clip: S13 E6 | 0:24
Call the Midwife
Driving Miss Lindy
Miss Higgins, perennially a responsible driver, navigates Lindy to the maternity ward.
Clip: S13 E5 | 0:36
Call the Midwife
Moonstruck by Apollo
Sister Monica Joan's excitement for the moon landing leads her to keep a toy.
Clip: S13 E4 | 0:35
Call the Midwife
Anticipation for Liftoff
With the excitement of Apollo 11 underway, the pupil midwives receive their case reviews.
Clip: S13 E4 | 2:57
