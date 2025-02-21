Extras
An intimate portrayal of three families confronting the unique challenges of Alzheimer’s.
The dynamic story of funk music, from early roots to the explosion of '70s urban funk to influences.
The story of how public libraries came to be free and open for all Americans—and remain so.
Dr. M. Sanjayan investigates the largest river restoration ever attempted in the United States.
After the drought, the rains finally come. But can Katavi survive the flooding?
The sisters welcome a new postulant, Sister Catherine, to Nonnatus House.
Follow scientists in a quest to understand how complex forest ecosystems can help cool our planet.
Art Spiegelman later depicted the Twin Towers falling in his comic, “In the Shadow of No Towers.”
In this segment of “Maus,” Art Spiegelman illustrated four Jewish victims hung by Nazis in Poland.
Art Spiegelman’s “Maus” was featured in the comic book “Funny Aminals” in 1972.
Rosalind delivers a baby with a suspicious spinal lesion. A sudden gas explosion shocks all.
Trixie cares for a single mother recently discharged from a psychiatric hospital.
An apparent immaculate conception causes consternation at Nonnatus House.
It’s Christmastime in 1969, but fears of the flu and an escaped prisoner loom over Nonnatus House.
Miss Higgins receives an unexpected visitor, and Poplar votes for its Mother of the Year.
Joyce receives an unexpected visitor and a teenage mother reveals a disturbing truth.
The pupil midwives prepare for their final exams; two young brothers are found abandoned.
It’s summertime, and a young mother goes into labor amid Violet's first event as mayor.
An urgent phone call received by anxious Trixie leads to dire consequences for a patient.