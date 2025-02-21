© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Member Sign In
Learn More
Call the Midwife

Episode 2

Season 14 Episode 2 | 53m 07s

Trixie cares for a single mother recently discharged from a psychiatric hospital. An outbreak of gonorrhea sees Shelagh and Miss Higgins using the Council’s new tracing system to identify contacts for testing and treatment.

Aired: 04/05/25 | Expires: 06/17/25
Funding for Call the Midwife is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Changing Planet
Season 4 Preview
Dr. M. Sanjayan investigates the largest river restoration ever attempted in the United States.
Preview: S4 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Revolutionary War Weapons Preview
Explore key military technologies in the American colonies’ fight for freedom.
Preview: S52 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Home Court
The coming-of-age story and rise of Ashley Chea, a Cambodian American basketball prodigy.
Preview: S26 E14 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Season 14 Preview
The midwives enter the 1970s, which brings with it new challenges for Nonnatus House.
Preview: S14 | 0:30
Watch 1:00
Call the Midwife
Extended Season 14 Preview
The midwives enter the 1970s, which brings with it new challenges for Nonnatus House.
Preview: S14 | 1:00
Watch 2:24
American Experience
Trailer | Change, Not Charity: The Americans with Disabilities Act
The dramatic story of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in 1990.
Preview: S37 E2 | 2:24
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"The Rise and Fall of Terrorgram" - Preview
FRONTLINE and ProPublica investigate how an online network spread extremism and violence.
Preview: S2025 E3 | 0:31
Watch 4:05
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Bloody Mary: Her earliest portrait
A rare glimpse of Mary as a child from 1552. There's no sign of "Bloody Mary" here?
Clip: S2 E4 | 4:05
Watch 2:55
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Bloody Mary: The first woman to be crowned Queen
A coronation designed for Kings, presented some problems for the first Queen.
Clip: S2 E4 | 2:55
Watch 0:30
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Episode 4 Preview
Lucy investigates Queen Mary I - was she really as bloody as history suggests?
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 14
  • Call the Midwife Season 13
  • Call the Midwife Season 12
  • Call the Midwife Season 11
  • Call the Midwife Season 10
  • Call the Midwife Season 9
  • Call the Midwife Season 8
  • Call the Midwife Season 5
  • Call the Midwife Season 2
Watch 52:36
Call the Midwife
Episode 1
An apparent immaculate conception causes consternation at Nonnatus House.
Episode: S14 E1 | 52:36
Watch 1:53:57
Call the Midwife
Holiday Special 2024
It’s Christmastime in 1969, but fears of the flu and an escaped prisoner loom over Nonnatus House.
Episode: S14 E0 | 1:53:57
Watch 53:40
Call the Midwife
Episode 8
Miss Higgins receives an unexpected visitor, and Poplar votes for its Mother of the Year.
Episode: S13 E8 | 53:40
Watch 54:00
Call the Midwife
Episode 7
Joyce receives an unexpected visitor and a teenage mother reveals a disturbing truth.
Episode: S13 E7 | 54:00
Watch 54:00
Call the Midwife
Episode 6
The pupil midwives prepare for their final exams; two young brothers are found abandoned.
Episode: S13 E6 | 54:00
Watch 54:01
Call the Midwife
Episode 5
It’s summertime, and a young mother goes into labor amid Violet's first event as mayor.
Episode: S13 E5 | 54:01
Watch 54:01
Call the Midwife
Episode 4
An urgent phone call received by anxious Trixie leads to dire consequences for a patient.
Episode: S13 E4 | 54:01
Watch 54:01
Call the Midwife
Episode 3
The team is thrown into turmoil when a newborn is diagnosed with bilateral hip dysplasia.
Episode: S13 E3 | 54:01
Watch 54:00
Call the Midwife
Episode 2
Shelagh and Joyce assist a heavily pregnant woman whose new flat is infested with mold.
Episode: S13 E2 | 54:00
Watch 54:00
Call the Midwife
Episode 1
Nonnatus House kicks off a new pupil midwife training.
Episode: S13 E1 | 54:00