The dynamic story of funk music, from early roots to the explosion of '70s urban funk to influences.
Dr. M. Sanjayan investigates the largest river restoration ever attempted in the United States.
After the drought, the rains finally come. But can Katavi survive the flooding?
Follow scientists in a quest to understand how complex forest ecosystems can help cool our planet.
Rosalind delivers a baby with a suspicious spinal lesion. A sudden gas explosion shocks all.
The relationship between Rudolf Nureyev and legendary ballerina Margot Fonteyn.
At 23, Nureyev fled Russia to seek asylum in Paris.
Rudolf Nureyev performs a solo in Swan Lake.
Explore key military technologies in the American colonies’ fight for freedom.
The sisters welcome a new postulant, Sister Catherine, to Nonnatus House.
Trixie cares for a single mother recently discharged from a psychiatric hospital.
An apparent immaculate conception causes consternation at Nonnatus House.
It’s Christmastime in 1969, but fears of the flu and an escaped prisoner loom over Nonnatus House.
Miss Higgins receives an unexpected visitor, and Poplar votes for its Mother of the Year.
Joyce receives an unexpected visitor and a teenage mother reveals a disturbing truth.
The pupil midwives prepare for their final exams; two young brothers are found abandoned.
It’s summertime, and a young mother goes into labor amid Violet's first event as mayor.
An urgent phone call received by anxious Trixie leads to dire consequences for a patient.
The team is thrown into turmoil when a newborn is diagnosed with bilateral hip dysplasia.