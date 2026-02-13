© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Call the Midwife

Episode 4

Season 15 Episode 4 | 53m 20s

Sister Catherine is distressed when a newborn baby is taken from the maternity home. Sister Julienne shares some news with the Turners and Sister Veronica about Christopher’s father.

Aired: 04/11/26 | Expires: 06/09/26
Funding for Call the Midwife is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 1:04
Call the Midwife
Cyril Receives News About His Divorce
Cyril and Rosalind discuss his upcoming divorce.
Clip: S15 E4 | 1:04
Watch 0:50
Call the Midwife
Cyril Suggests A Weekend Away
Cyril asks Rosalind to go away for the weekend.
Clip: S15 E4 | 0:50
Watch 1:16
Call the Midwife
"Assume, Cyril, assume!"
Rosalind surprises Cyril when he shares his plans for their weekend away.
Clip: S15 E4 | 1:16
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Tallest Dwarf | Trailer
Follow filmmaker Julie Forrest Wyman as she searches for her place in the little people community.
Preview: S27 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 3 Preview
Rosalind faces a troubling domestic issue as Joyce befriends a single mother with placenta previa.
Preview: S15 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:47
Call the Midwife
The Nonnatus House Time Capsule
Sister Catherine finds the perfect way to ensure Nonnatus House is never forgotten.
Clip: S15 E3 | 0:47
Watch 1:05
Call the Midwife
Phyllis, Miss Higgins, and the Cubs' Time Capsule
Phyllis shares a touching time capsule message with Miss Higgins.
Clip: S15 E3 | 1:05
Watch 0:43
Call the Midwife
Dinner at Nonnatus House
Everyone is talking about the time capsule, including the women of Nonnatus House.
Clip: S15 E3 | 0:43
Watch 0:36
Call the Midwife
The Turner Family's Time Capsule
The Turner children are hard at work planning their time capsule.
Clip: S15 E3 | 0:36
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 15
  • Season 14
  • Call the Midwife Season 13
  • Call the Midwife Season 12
  • Call the Midwife Season 11
  • Call the Midwife Season 10
  • Call the Midwife Season 9
  • Call the Midwife Season 8
  • Call the Midwife Season 5
  • Call the Midwife Season 2
Watch 53:20
Call the Midwife
Episode 3
Rosalind faces a troubling domestic issue as Joyce befriends a single mother with placenta previa.
Episode: S15 E3 | 53:20
Watch 53:20
Call the Midwife
Episode 2
A potential rabies outbreak causes panic in Poplar. Trixie cares for a patient in difficult labor.
Episode: S15 E2 | 53:20
Watch 53:20
Call the Midwife
Episode 1
Sister Catherine cares for her first solo patient. The midwives attend a women's lib meeting.
Episode: S15 E1 | 53:20
Watch 1:55:14
Call the Midwife
Holiday Special 2025
Senior members of the convent swap the snowy East End of London for sun-drenched Hong Kong.
Episode: S15 E0 | 1:55:14
Watch 53:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 8
Nancy’s wedding plans take a surprising turn. Sister Catherine takes her First Vows.
Episode: S14 E8 | 53:30
Watch 53:17
Call the Midwife
Episode 7
Joyce faces a disciplinary hearing over a recent complaint which has been upheld.
Episode: S14 E7 | 53:17
Watch 53:20
Call the Midwife
Episode 6
A dustbin strike creates a refuse site outside Nonnatus House. Joyce handles a rude patient.
Episode: S14 E6 | 53:20
Watch 53:20
Call the Midwife
Episode 5
The Nonnatus team oversee the care of a man living inside an iron lung.
Episode: S14 E5 | 53:20
Watch 53:16
Call the Midwife
Episode 4
The sisters welcome a new postulant, Sister Catherine, to Nonnatus House.
Episode: S14 E4 | 53:16
Watch 53:15
Call the Midwife
Episode 3
Rosalind delivers a baby with a suspicious spinal lesion. A sudden gas explosion shocks all.
Episode: S14 E3 | 53:15