Holiday Special 2025

Extras
Librarians across the U.S. examine how the review of library materials is impacting communities.
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
An editor’s journey through vision loss and the power of reinvention.
Appraisal: 1923 Enst Heinrich Roth Violin
Appraisal: Patek Philippe Officer's Watch, ca. 1919
Appraisal: French Three Graces Clock, ca. 1890
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Season 14
-
Call the Midwife Season 13
-
Call the Midwife Season 12
-
Call the Midwife Season 11
-
Call the Midwife Season 10
-
Call the Midwife Season 9
-
Call the Midwife Season 8
-
Call the Midwife Season 5
-
Call the Midwife Season 2
Nancy’s wedding plans take a surprising turn. Sister Catherine takes her First Vows.
Joyce faces a disciplinary hearing over a recent complaint which has been upheld.
A dustbin strike creates a refuse site outside Nonnatus House. Joyce handles a rude patient.
The Nonnatus team oversee the care of a man living inside an iron lung.
The sisters welcome a new postulant, Sister Catherine, to Nonnatus House.
Rosalind delivers a baby with a suspicious spinal lesion. A sudden gas explosion shocks all.
Trixie cares for a single mother recently discharged from a psychiatric hospital.
An apparent immaculate conception causes consternation at Nonnatus House.
It’s Christmastime in 1969, but fears of the flu and an escaped prisoner loom over Nonnatus House.
Miss Higgins receives an unexpected visitor, and Poplar votes for its Mother of the Year.