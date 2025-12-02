© 2025 Connecticut Public

Call the Midwife

Holiday Special 2025

Season 15 Episode 1

Senior members of the convent embark on a mercy mission, swapping the snowy East End of London for the sun-drenched terrain of Hong Kong. The rise in hospital births, and wider changes in the NHS, have clipped their wings. But their mission to the Far East is a chance to take flight and work out what really matters.

Aired: 12/24/25
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 14
  • Call the Midwife Season 13
  • Call the Midwife Season 12
  • Call the Midwife Season 11
  • Call the Midwife Season 10
  • Call the Midwife Season 9
  • Call the Midwife Season 8
  • Call the Midwife Season 5
  • Call the Midwife Season 2
Watch 53:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 8
Nancy’s wedding plans take a surprising turn. Sister Catherine takes her First Vows.
Episode: S14 E8 | 53:30
Watch 53:17
Call the Midwife
Episode 7
Joyce faces a disciplinary hearing over a recent complaint which has been upheld.
Episode: S14 E7 | 53:17
Watch 53:20
Call the Midwife
Episode 6
A dustbin strike creates a refuse site outside Nonnatus House. Joyce handles a rude patient.
Episode: S14 E6 | 53:20
Watch 53:20
Call the Midwife
Episode 5
The Nonnatus team oversee the care of a man living inside an iron lung.
Episode: S14 E5 | 53:20
Watch 53:16
Call the Midwife
Episode 4
The sisters welcome a new postulant, Sister Catherine, to Nonnatus House.
Episode: S14 E4 | 53:16
Watch 53:15
Call the Midwife
Episode 3
Rosalind delivers a baby with a suspicious spinal lesion. A sudden gas explosion shocks all.
Episode: S14 E3 | 53:15
Watch 53:07
Call the Midwife
Episode 2
Trixie cares for a single mother recently discharged from a psychiatric hospital.
Episode: S14 E2 | 53:07
Watch 52:36
Call the Midwife
Episode 1
An apparent immaculate conception causes consternation at Nonnatus House.
Episode: S14 E1 | 52:36
Watch 1:53:57
Call the Midwife
Holiday Special 2024
It’s Christmastime in 1969, but fears of the flu and an escaped prisoner loom over Nonnatus House.
Episode: S14 E0 | 1:53:57
Watch 53:40
Call the Midwife
Episode 8
Miss Higgins receives an unexpected visitor, and Poplar votes for its Mother of the Year.
Episode: S13 E8 | 53:40