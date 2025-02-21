Extras
Dr. M. Sanjayan investigates the largest river restoration ever attempted in the United States.
The coming-of-age story and rise of Ashley Chea, a Cambodian American basketball prodigy.
The midwives enter the 1970s, which brings with it new challenges for Nonnatus House.
A rare glimpse of Mary as a child from 1552. There's no sign of "Bloody Mary" here?
A coronation designed for Kings, presented some problems for the first Queen.
Lucy investigates Queen Mary I - was she really as bloody as history suggests?
Promo: Living History Farms, Hour 3
Appraisal: New England Federal Card Table, ca. 1800
Appraisal: 1959 Gibson ES-355 Mono Guitar
It’s Christmastime in 1969, but fears of the flu and an escaped prisoner loom over Nonnatus House.
Miss Higgins receives an unexpected visitor, and Poplar votes for its Mother of the Year.
Joyce receives an unexpected visitor and a teenage mother reveals a disturbing truth.
The pupil midwives prepare for their final exams; two young brothers are found abandoned.
It’s summertime, and a young mother goes into labor amid Violet's first event as mayor.
An urgent phone call received by anxious Trixie leads to dire consequences for a patient.
The team is thrown into turmoil when a newborn is diagnosed with bilateral hip dysplasia.
Shelagh and Joyce assist a heavily pregnant woman whose new flat is infested with mold.
Nonnatus House kicks off a new pupil midwife training.
Two weeks before Christmas, delicate situations cause uncertainty for the midwifes.