Call the Midwife

Episode 1

Season 14 Episode 1 | 52m 36s

Protests on the Isle of Dogs cause chaos for the Nonnatus team, while an apparent immaculate conception concerns the midwives. Sister Julienne and Trixie plan to fight back the Board of Health’s disapproval of the way Nonnatus House operates.

Aired: 03/29/25 | Expires: 06/17/25
Funding for Call the Midwife is provided by Viking.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 14
  • Call the Midwife Season 13
  • Call the Midwife Season 12
  • Call the Midwife Season 11
  • Call the Midwife Season 10
  • Call the Midwife Season 9
  • Call the Midwife Season 8
  • Call the Midwife Season 5
  • Call the Midwife Season 2
Watch 1:53:57
Call the Midwife
Holiday Special 2024
It’s Christmastime in 1969, but fears of the flu and an escaped prisoner loom over Nonnatus House.
Episode: S14 E0 | 1:53:57
Watch 53:40
Call the Midwife
Episode 8
Miss Higgins receives an unexpected visitor, and Poplar votes for its Mother of the Year.
Episode: S13 E8 | 53:40
Watch 54:00
Call the Midwife
Episode 7
Joyce receives an unexpected visitor and a teenage mother reveals a disturbing truth.
Episode: S13 E7 | 54:00
Watch 54:00
Call the Midwife
Episode 6
The pupil midwives prepare for their final exams; two young brothers are found abandoned.
Episode: S13 E6 | 54:00
Watch 54:01
Call the Midwife
Episode 5
It’s summertime, and a young mother goes into labor amid Violet's first event as mayor.
Episode: S13 E5 | 54:01
Watch 54:01
Call the Midwife
Episode 4
An urgent phone call received by anxious Trixie leads to dire consequences for a patient.
Episode: S13 E4 | 54:01
Watch 54:01
Call the Midwife
Episode 3
The team is thrown into turmoil when a newborn is diagnosed with bilateral hip dysplasia.
Episode: S13 E3 | 54:01
Watch 54:00
Call the Midwife
Episode 2
Shelagh and Joyce assist a heavily pregnant woman whose new flat is infested with mold.
Episode: S13 E2 | 54:00
Watch 54:00
Call the Midwife
Episode 1
Nonnatus House kicks off a new pupil midwife training.
Episode: S13 E1 | 54:00
Watch 1:29:09
Call the Midwife
Holiday Special 2023
Two weeks before Christmas, delicate situations cause uncertainty for the midwifes.
Episode: S13 E0 | 1:29:09