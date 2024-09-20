Extras
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Eliza is caught in the middle of a clash between Fleet Street and Scotland Yard.
Eliza is tasked with solving the murder of a high-profile private detective.
It’s Christmastime in 1969, but fears of the flu and an escaped prisoner loom over Nonnatus House.
Joyce receives an unexpected visitor and a teenage mother reveals a disturbing truth.
The pupil midwives prepare for their final exams; two young brothers are found abandoned.
It’s summertime, and a young mother goes into labor amid Violet's first event as mayor.
An urgent phone call received by anxious Trixie leads to dire consequences for a patient.
The team is thrown into turmoil when a newborn is diagnosed with bilateral hip dysplasia.
Shelagh and Joyce assist a heavily pregnant woman whose new flat is infested with mold.
Nonnatus House kicks off a new pupil midwife training.
Two weeks before Christmas, delicate situations cause uncertainty for the midwifes.
The wedding day arrives, but a horrific car crash turns into a race against time.