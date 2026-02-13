© 2026 Connecticut Public

Call the Midwife

Episode 1

Season 15 Episode 1 | 53m 22s

As a newly qualified midwife, Sister Catherine visits her first solo patient, who is experiencing persistent nausea. Meanwhile, Nurse Crane, Trixie, Rosalind, and Joyce participate in a women’s liberation meeting.

Aired: 03/21/26 | Expires: 06/09/26
Funding for Call the Midwife is provided by Viking.
Watch 53:20
Call the Midwife
Episode 2
A potential rabies outbreak causes panic in Poplar. Trixie cares for a patient in difficult labor.
Episode: S15 E2 | 53:20
Watch 1:55:14
Call the Midwife
Holiday Special 2025
Senior members of the convent swap the snowy East End of London for sun-drenched Hong Kong.
Episode: S15 E0 | 1:55:14
Watch 53:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 8
Nancy’s wedding plans take a surprising turn. Sister Catherine takes her First Vows.
Episode: S14 E8 | 53:30
Watch 53:17
Call the Midwife
Episode 7
Joyce faces a disciplinary hearing over a recent complaint which has been upheld.
Episode: S14 E7 | 53:17
Watch 53:20
Call the Midwife
Episode 6
A dustbin strike creates a refuse site outside Nonnatus House. Joyce handles a rude patient.
Episode: S14 E6 | 53:20
Watch 53:20
Call the Midwife
Episode 5
The Nonnatus team oversee the care of a man living inside an iron lung.
Episode: S14 E5 | 53:20
Watch 53:16
Call the Midwife
Episode 4
The sisters welcome a new postulant, Sister Catherine, to Nonnatus House.
Episode: S14 E4 | 53:16
Watch 53:15
Call the Midwife
Episode 3
Rosalind delivers a baby with a suspicious spinal lesion. A sudden gas explosion shocks all.
Episode: S14 E3 | 53:15
Watch 53:07
Call the Midwife
Episode 2
Trixie cares for a single mother recently discharged from a psychiatric hospital.
Episode: S14 E2 | 53:07
Watch 52:36
Call the Midwife
Episode 1
An apparent immaculate conception causes consternation at Nonnatus House.
Episode: S14 E1 | 52:36