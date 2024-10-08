Latest Episodes
Eleanor, Betty and Michelle each leave the White House, determined to make a difference.
Eleanor confronts racism, Betty's addiction worsens and Michelle pushes for gun reform.
Eleanor demands assistance for WWII Jewish refugees; Michelle speaks out about race.
Betty publicly announces hercancer diagnosis. Michelle's healthy lunch program takes off.
Eleanor, Betty and Michelle's daring stances put them in the spotlight.
Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford, and Michelle Obama grapple with idea of the First Lady.
Franklin's marital indiscretions push Eleanor to socialize with more political women.
Eleanor, Betty and Michelle meet their future husbands.
Eleanor rallies the country; Betty's addiction spirals, causing her family to intervene.
Eleanor presses Franklin to act, Betty becomes First Lady, and Michelle faces opposition.