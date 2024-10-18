© 2024 Connecticut Public

The First Lady

Punch Perfect

Season 1 Episode 108 | 54m 25s

Eleanor forces Franklin's hand in assisting Jewish refugees fleeing Nazi Germany. Jerry spends his retirement on the road, Betty seeks out new party companions at home. Despite Barack's hesitations, Michelle directly speaks out about race.

Aired: 09/30/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Latest Episodes
Watch 51:22
The First Lady
Nadir
Eleanor confronts racism, Betty's addiction worsens and Michelle pushes for gun reform.
Episode: S1 E107 | 51:22
Watch 56:13
The First Lady
Victory Dance
Eleanor, Betty and Michelle each leave the White House, determined to make a difference.
Episode: S1 E110 | 56:13
Watch 54:24
The First Lady
Rift
Eleanor rallies the country; Betty's addiction spirals, causing her family to intervene.
Episode: S1 E109 | 54:24
Watch 55:23
The First Lady
Shout Out
Eleanor, Betty and Michelle's daring stances put them in the spotlight.
Episode: S1 E106 | 55:23
Watch 53:58
The First Lady
See Saw
Betty publicly announces hercancer diagnosis. Michelle's healthy lunch program takes off.
Episode: S1 E105 | 53:58
Watch 58:44
The First Lady
Cracked Pot
Franklin's marital indiscretions push Eleanor to socialize with more political women.
Episode: S1 E104 | 58:44
Watch 57:17
The First Lady
Please Allow Me
Eleanor, Betty and Michelle meet their future husbands.
Episode: S1 E103 | 57:17
Watch 54:57
The First Lady
That White House
Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford, and Michelle Obama grapple with idea of the First Lady.
Episode: S1 E101 | 54:57
Watch 55:11
The First Lady
Voices Carry
Eleanor presses Franklin to act, Betty becomes First Lady, and Michelle faces opposition.
Episode: S1 E102 | 55:11