The First Lady

That White House

Season 1 Episode 101 | 54m 57s

Eleanor Roosevelt commits to Franklin's uncertain political future. Betty Ford unexpectedly becomes Second Lady. Michelle Obama wrestles with Barack's nomination.

Aired: 09/30/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 9:53
Leonardo da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci’s Scientific Experiments
Leonardo da Vinci becomes more of a scientist with age and performs experiments to test theories.
Clip: S1 E2 | 9:53
Watch 10:09
Leonardo da Vinci
Michelangelo, Leonardo da Vinci and The Battle of Anghiari
Leonardo da Vinci’s The Battle of Anghiari commission pits him against his rival, Michelangelo.
Clip: S1 E2 | 10:09
Watch 7:45
Leonardo da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci's The Virgin and Child with Saint Anne
Da Vinci’s The Virgin and Child with Saint Anne showcases his scientific and artistic knowledge.
Clip: S1 E2 | 7:45
Watch 8:20
Leonardo da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci and The Mona Lisa
Leonardo da Vinci spends 14 years working on The Mona Lisa, the culmination of all his knowledge.
Clip: S1 E2 | 8:20
Watch 7:22
Leonardo da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci Investigates the Human Body
Leonardo da Vinci’s study of human anatomy combine scientific exploration with expert artistry.
Clip: S1 E2 | 7:22
Watch 0:20
Leonardo da Vinci
Teaser Trailer
Leonardo da Vinci explores one of humankind’s most curious and innovative minds. Premieres Nov. 18.
Preview: 0:20
Watch 1:10
Leonardo da Vinci
Official Trailer
Explore one of humankind’s most curious and innovative minds.
Preview: 1:10
Watch 12:08
Leonardo da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper
In the early 1490s, Leonardo da Vinci tackled his most ambitious work yet – The Last Supper.
Clip: S1 E1 | 12:08
Watch 6:37
Leonardo da Vinci
How Leonardo da Vinci Created Narratives in His Paintings
Leonardo da Vinci paints The Virgin on the Rocks and the portrait Lady with an Ermine.
Clip: S1 E1 | 6:37
Watch 8:40
Leonardo da Vinci
Early Works of Leonardo da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci’s first commissions are a great way to explore his early painting techniques.
Clip: S1 E1 | 8:40
Latest Episodes
Watch 54:25
The First Lady
Punch Perfect
Eleanor demands assistance for WWII Jewish refugees; Michelle speaks out about race.
Episode: S1 E108 | 54:25
Watch 56:13
The First Lady
Victory Dance
Eleanor, Betty and Michelle each leave the White House, determined to make a difference.
Episode: S1 E110 | 56:13
Watch 54:24
The First Lady
Rift
Eleanor rallies the country; Betty's addiction spirals, causing her family to intervene.
Episode: S1 E109 | 54:24
Watch 55:11
The First Lady
Voices Carry
Eleanor presses Franklin to act, Betty becomes First Lady, and Michelle faces opposition.
Episode: S1 E102 | 55:11
Watch 58:44
The First Lady
Cracked Pot
Franklin's marital indiscretions push Eleanor to socialize with more political women.
Episode: S1 E104 | 58:44
Watch 57:17
The First Lady
Please Allow Me
Eleanor, Betty and Michelle meet their future husbands.
Episode: S1 E103 | 57:17
Watch 51:22
The First Lady
Nadir
Eleanor confronts racism, Betty's addiction worsens and Michelle pushes for gun reform.
Episode: S1 E107 | 51:22
Watch 53:58
The First Lady
See Saw
Betty publicly announces hercancer diagnosis. Michelle's healthy lunch program takes off.
Episode: S1 E105 | 53:58
Watch 55:23
The First Lady
Shout Out
Eleanor, Betty and Michelle's daring stances put them in the spotlight.
Episode: S1 E106 | 55:23