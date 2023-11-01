© 2023 Connecticut Public

NOVA brings you stories from the frontlines of science and engineering, answering the big questions of today and tomorrow, from how our ancestors lived, to whether parallel universes exist, to how technology will transform our lives. Visit the official website to watch full-length documentaries, or explore our world through short-form video, on our digital publication NOVA Next.

NOVA
Lee and Liza's Family Tree Preview
A family turns to science in their struggle to rediscover a history obscured by slavery.
Preview: S50 E18 | 0:30
NOVA
The Battle to Beat Malaria Preview
Follow the quest to create a lifesaving malaria vaccine.
Preview: S50 E17 | 0:30
NOVA
Inside China's Tech Boom Preview
The inside story of China’s meteoric rise to the forefront of global innovation.
Preview: S50 E16 | 0:30
NOVA
Lee and Liza's Family Tree
A family turns to science in their struggle to rediscover a history obscured by slavery.
Episode: S50 E18
NOVA
The Battle to Beat Malaria
Follow the quest to create a lifesaving malaria vaccine.
Episode: S50 E17
NOVA
Inside China's Tech Boom
The inside story of China’s meteoric rise to the forefront of global innovation.
Episode: S50 E16 | 53:19
NOVA
Ancient Earth: Humans
How did Earth give rise to humans? See what made our species' existence possible.
Episode: S50 E15 | 53:15
NOVA
Ancient Earth: Inferno
How did life bounce back after a cataclysmic extinction wiped out some 90% of all species?
Episode: S50 E14 | 53:45
NOVA
Ancient Earth: Life Rising
See how life made the leap to land, turning a barren landscape into a lush, green world.
Episode: S50 E13 | 53:47
NOVA
Ancient Earth: Frozen
How did life survive on a planet covered in ice from pole to pole?
Episode: S50 E12 | 53:46
NOVA
Ancient Earth: Birth of the Sky
See how Earth transformed from a barren hellscape to a planet capable of sustaining life.
Episode: S50 E11 | 53:47
NOVA
Your Brain: Who's in Control?
Dive into the subconscious to see what’s really driving the decisions you make.
Episode: S50 E10 | 53:31
NOVA
Your Brain: Perception Deception
Neuroscientists discover the tricks and shortcuts the brain takes to help us survive.
Episode: S50 E9 | 53:30
Extras
NOVA
Ancient Earth: Humans Preview
How did Earth give rise to humans? See what made our species' existence possible.
Preview: S50 E15 | 0:30
NOVA
The Catastrophe That Killed 90% Of Earth’s Species
An ancient catastrophe killed nearly all life on Earth - and an asteroid wasn’t to blame.
Clip: S50 E14 | 1:34
NOVA
Ancient Earth: Inferno Preview
How did life bounce back after a cataclysmic extinction wiped out some 90% of all species?
Preview: S50 E14 | 0:30
NOVA
Ancient Earth: Life Rising Preview
See how life made the leap to land, turning a barren landscape into a lush, green world.
Preview: S50 E13 | 0:30
NOVA
Giant Prehistoric Fungi Once Ruled the Earth
Fossils show that millions of years ago, 20-foot-high fungi grew on Earth.
Clip: S50 E13 | 3:43
NOVA
What to know about the “Ring of Fire” Eclipse
The "Ring of Fire" eclipse is coming. Seriously, don’t look directly at it.
Clip: S50 | 0:46
NOVA
Ancient Earth: Frozen Preview
How did life survive on a planet covered in ice from pole to pole?
Preview: S50 E12 | 0:30
NOVA
How Life Survived When Earth Was Covered in Ice
Hundreds of millions of years ago, Earth was encased in ice. How did life survive?
Clip: S50 E12 | 3:06
NOVA
Ancient Earth: Birth of the Sky Preview
See how Earth transformed from a barren hellscape to a planet capable of sustaining life.
Preview: S50 E11 | 0:30
NOVA
Ancient Earth May Have Had Red Oceans
On Ancient Earth, rust deep in the oceans played a critical role in the formation of Earth
Clip: S50 E11 | 3:34
