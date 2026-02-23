Latest Episodes
Nature’s rhythms; from fireflies flashing to cicadas emerging after years underground.
From beavers in wetlands to crayfish in streams, aquatic systems shape the prairies.
Often overlooked, tallgrass prairies are among the most biodiverse ecosystems on Earth.
In a Mars-like region on Earth, hidden ecosystems persist despite extreme conditions.
Antarctica’s icy ecosystems reveal how frozen landscapes can sustain odd forms of life.
An explorer undertakes a solo Antarctic expedition to document the life beneath the ice.
Extras
Wildlife are here for one reason: lunch!
Often overlooked, tallgrass prairies are among the most biodiverse ecosystems on Earth.
The prairies evolved with fire and depend on it to thrive.
In a Mars-like region on Earth, hidden ecosystems persist despite extreme conditions.
Explorer Ariel Waldman experiences the most Mars-like place on Earth: the Dry Valleys.
Antarctica’s icy ecosystems reveal how frozen landscapes can sustain odd forms of life.
A gruesome-looking sight in Antarctica known as Blood Falls sparks a science mystery.
LIFE UNEARTHED with Ariel Waldman reveals Earth’s ecosystems at every scale.
Getting to Antarctica is a long road. Life manages to thrive in this extreme environment.
An explorer undertakes a solo Antarctic expedition to document the life beneath the ice.