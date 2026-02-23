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LIFE UNEARTHED with Ariel Waldman is a science-driven docu-series revealing Earth’s ecosystems through radical shifts in scale—from microscopic wildlife to the planet’s most iconic animals—and even the possibilities of life beyond Earth. Hosted by explorer Ariel Waldman, the series invites viewers to look closely and think expansively, showing how every ecosystem is part of something bigger.

Watch 0:30
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Life in Motion Preview
Nature’s rhythms; from fireflies flashing to cicadas emerging after years underground.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 3:02
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Fireflies
Fireflies are a captivating phenomenon to witness on the prairie.
Clip: S1 E6 | 3:02
Watch 0:30
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Life in Water Preview
From beavers in wetlands to crayfish in streams, aquatic systems shape the prairies.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Prairies: Life in Motion
Nature’s rhythms; from fireflies flashing to cicadas emerging after years underground.
Episode: S1 E6
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Prairies: Life in Water
From beavers in wetlands to crayfish in streams, aquatic systems shape the prairies.
Episode: S1 E5
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Prairies: Life on the Plains
Often overlooked, tallgrass prairies are among the most biodiverse ecosystems on Earth.
Episode: S1 E4
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Antarctica: Life on the Rocks
In a Mars-like region on Earth, hidden ecosystems persist despite extreme conditions.
Episode: S1 E3
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Antartica: Life Under the Ice
Antarctica’s icy ecosystems reveal how frozen landscapes can sustain odd forms of life.
Episode: S1 E2
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Antartica: Life at the Edge
An explorer undertakes a solo Antarctic expedition to document the life beneath the ice.
Episode: S1 E1
Extras
Watch 2:45
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Wetland Buffet
Wildlife are here for one reason: lunch!
Clip: S1 E5 | 2:45
Watch 0:30
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Life on the Plains Preview
Often overlooked, tallgrass prairies are among the most biodiverse ecosystems on Earth.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:37
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Fire on the Prairie
The prairies evolved with fire and depend on it to thrive.
Clip: S1 E4 | 2:37
Watch 0:30
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Life on the Rocks Preview
In a Mars-like region on Earth, hidden ecosystems persist despite extreme conditions.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:36
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Mars on Earth
Explorer Ariel Waldman experiences the most Mars-like place on Earth: the Dry Valleys.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:36
Watch 0:30
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Life Under the Ice Preview
Antarctica’s icy ecosystems reveal how frozen landscapes can sustain odd forms of life.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 2:56
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Blood Falls
A gruesome-looking sight in Antarctica known as Blood Falls sparks a science mystery.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:56
Watch 0:30
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Season 1 Preview
LIFE UNEARTHED with Ariel Waldman reveals Earth’s ecosystems at every scale.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 2:56
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
How to get to Antarctica
Getting to Antarctica is a long road. Life manages to thrive in this extreme environment.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:56
Watch 0:30
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Life at the Edge Preview
An explorer undertakes a solo Antarctic expedition to document the life beneath the ice.
Preview: S1 E1 | 0:30
More Science & Nature Shows