Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman

Prairies: Life in Motion

Season 1 Episode 6

The prairies may look still, but everything here is in motion—by day and by night, above ground and below. Explorer Ariel Waldman follows nature’s rhythms from fireflies flashing at dusk and woodrats working in the dark to cicadas emerging after years underground. In the prairie, pollinators keep wildflowers blooming while ancient rocks shelter microorganisms and preserve echoes of vanished seas.

Aired: 05/05/26
Extras
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 0:30
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Life in Motion Preview
Nature’s rhythms; from fireflies flashing to cicadas emerging after years underground.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 3:02
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Fireflies
Fireflies are a captivating phenomenon to witness on the prairie.
Clip: S1 E6 | 3:02
Watch 0:30
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Life in Water Preview
From beavers in wetlands to crayfish in streams, aquatic systems shape the prairies.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 2:45
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Wetland Buffet
Wildlife are here for one reason: lunch!
Clip: S1 E5 | 2:45
Watch 1:51
Call the Midwife
Geoffrey Visits Sister Veronica
Geoffrey surprises Sister Veronica with an unexpected visit — and an offer she can't refuse.
Clip: S15 E6 | 1:51
Watch 1:09
Call the Midwife
Sister Catherine Confronts Sister Julienne
Sister Catherine speaks with Sister Julienne about her concerns for Sister Veronica.
Clip: S15 E6 | 1:09
Watch 0:30
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Life on the Plains Preview
Often overlooked, tallgrass prairies are among the most biodiverse ecosystems on Earth.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Wilding
Trailer
"Wilding" tells the story of a couple who bet on nature for the future of their English estate.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 0:30
Watch 2:37
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Fire on the Prairie
The prairies evolved with fire and depend on it to thrive.
Clip: S1 E4 | 2:37
Latest Episodes
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Prairies: Life in Water
From beavers in wetlands to crayfish in streams, aquatic systems shape the prairies.
Episode: S1 E5
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Prairies: Life on the Plains
Often overlooked, tallgrass prairies are among the most biodiverse ecosystems on Earth.
Episode: S1 E4
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Antarctica: Life on the Rocks
In a Mars-like region on Earth, hidden ecosystems persist despite extreme conditions.
Episode: S1 E3
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Antartica: Life Under the Ice
Antarctica’s icy ecosystems reveal how frozen landscapes can sustain odd forms of life.
Episode: S1 E2
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Antartica: Life at the Edge
An explorer undertakes a solo Antarctic expedition to document the life beneath the ice.
Episode: S1 E1