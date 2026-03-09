Prairies: Life in Water

Extras
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Fireflies are a captivating phenomenon to witness on the prairie.
Nature’s rhythms; from fireflies flashing to cicadas emerging after years underground.
From beavers in wetlands to crayfish in streams, aquatic systems shape the prairies.
Wildlife are here for one reason: lunch!
Sister Catherine speaks with Sister Julienne about her concerns for Sister Veronica.
Geoffrey surprises Sister Veronica with an unexpected visit — and an offer she can't refuse.
Often overlooked, tallgrass prairies are among the most biodiverse ecosystems on Earth.
The prairies evolved with fire and depend on it to thrive.
In a Mars-like region on Earth, hidden ecosystems persist despite extreme conditions.
Antarctica’s icy ecosystems reveal how frozen landscapes can sustain odd forms of life.
An explorer undertakes a solo Antarctic expedition to document the life beneath the ice.