Project Chapel

One of the world's only quantum computers is installed at a university for the first time in history. Experts and laymen alike struggle to understand this unfathomable tool as it is constructed in its unlikely home: a century old chapel.
A quantum computer is installed in a university chapel for the first time in history.
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